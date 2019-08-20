270,282 registered so far ─ GECOM

Latest update August 20th, 2019 12:59 AM
The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has reported that 270,282 Guyanese have been registered, thus far. Less than a week ago, the High Court ruled that the House-to-House Registration process is legitimate.
Public Relations Officer (PRO), Yolanda Ward confirmed this total during an interview with the Department of Public Information yesterday.
Before the High Court ruling, the PRO had told DPI that some enumerators had encountered some challenges, but maintained that this would not prevent the commission from carrying out its mandate.
On Wednesday, August 14, Chief Justice (ag) Roxane George ruled that there was nothing unlawful or unconstitutional about GECOM’s House-to-House Registration exercise. Accountant Christopher Ram had challenged the legality of this exercise and had lost in his bid to have the court block the registration process from taking place.
The government has always maintained that for credible elections to be held, there must be a clean, credible list – which could only be arrived at through House-to-House Registration. The current Official List of Electors (OLE) expired at the end of April of this year.
Aug 20, 2019Tropical shipping continues to share an invaluable partnership with motorsport locally, the shipping provider yesterday, assisted with three 40ft containers for Guyanese cars headed to Barbados next...
Aug 20, 2019
Aug 20, 2019
Aug 20, 2019
Aug 20, 2019
Aug 20, 2019
Right next to the AFC’s head office, is the house of Raymond and Dawn Persaud, two very good friends of mine. They have... more
I don’t want to hear about any more oil discoveries. The more oil discoveries we have, the more we are being robbed. Guyana... more
U.S. President Donald Trump’s new rule on immigration and nationality, published on Monday, August 12, is not different... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]