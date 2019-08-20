270,282 registered so far ─ GECOM

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has reported that 270,282 Guyanese have been registered, thus far. Less than a week ago, the High Court ruled that the House-to-House Registration process is legitimate.

Public Relations Officer (PRO), Yolanda Ward confirmed this total during an interview with the Department of Public Information yesterday.

Before the High Court ruling, the PRO had told DPI that some enumerators had encountered some challenges, but maintained that this would not prevent the commission from carrying out its mandate.

On Wednesday, August 14, Chief Justice (ag) Roxane George ruled that there was nothing unlawful or unconstitutional about GECOM’s House-to-House Registration exercise. Accountant Christopher Ram had challenged the legality of this exercise and had lost in his bid to have the court block the registration process from taking place.

The government has always maintained that for credible elections to be held, there must be a clean, credible list – which could only be arrived at through House-to-House Registration. The current Official List of Electors (OLE) expired at the end of April of this year.