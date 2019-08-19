Winfield Braitwaite C’bean Schoolboys & juniors Boxing tourney Guyana win International fights on night 2 to claim for 4 Gold medals so far

By Sean Devers

Despite another late start, the fair size crowd produced a wonderful atmosphere as night two of the Winfield Braitwaite Caribbean Schoolboys & juniors Boxing tournament saw Guyana winning all three of their International bouts on Saturday night at the Cliff Anderson National Sports Hall.

Urged on by a gathering which included Keevin Allicock, just back from the Pan Am Games in Peru where came the closest to giving Guyana its only Medal, Alex Butcher and Ryan Benjamin won their fights by second round Knockouts, while Guyana’s most experienced pugilist Isaiah Moore registered a convincing win over Trinidadian Abdul Taylor in the most entertaining fight of the night.

Earlier, with pulsating music blaring from the Fame Band sounds, the action commenced with an Exhibition bout between the pint size pair of Vickacy Graham and Moses Crawford, while in the local bouts, 14-year-old Jaqwan Milo was steaming hot and manhandled Kevin Issacs in their Welterweight clash as he threw a flurry of power shots.

The 18-year-old Fitz Haywood knocked out Sheldon McKenzie in 2 minutes, 58 seconds of the opening round of their 67kg encounter. McKenzie did not catch Fitz but Haywood caught him with a good combination to stagger him just before the sound of the bell. However, you cannot be saved by the Bell in amateur bouts. In the other all Guyana fight, Andrey Bess beat Wezton Harry.

In the feature bout of night, 18-year-old Southpaw Moore had the gathering on their feet in his Youth 52kg fight against T&Ts Taylor who gave a good account of himself and went the full three rounds.

Moore from the Forgotten Youths Foundation Gym in the heart of Albouystown looked the quicker and more accomplished of the pair as he made the Trini miss with his big swings as the fight ebbed and flowed in the first round.

Despite a few technical flaws, Moore who has 19 KOs in his 31 fights for Guyana with his only loss coming vie a disqualification since he made his debut in 2016 in Barbados, began the second round with a hard right to Taylor’s face and followed it up with a left hook.

Taylor fought back and executed a few jabs but a three punch combination which started with a right Jab and ended with a crunching left hook, backed up the determined Taylor.

Although Taylor tried to counter punch, Moore, the son of retired Professional Boxer Leon ‘Hurry up’ Moore who now Coaches in Brooklyn, caught him with an overhand right

and dominated the penultimate round.

In the last round, Moore used his jab to set up some telling left hooks to Taylor’s head and worked the body. Taylor retaliated, but his shots to body suggested he had run out of gas and with his adrenaline pumping and the partisan fans screaming his name, Moore jumped on Taylor with a series of left/right combinations that had the Trini wobbling on the ropes and at the sound of the final bell, he collapsed in a sitting position on the canvas in his corner.

In the first International fight between 16-year-old Guyanese Butcher and Enoch Phillips of Dominica in a 64kg Youth encounter, the first stanza was action packed with both boxers going hard at each other.

The Dominican got hit with a one/two to the head at the start of round two and got a standing 8 count.

Another powerful right to the mid-section sent Phillips reeling backwards and he was given a second standing 8 count for the round.

A wicked left to the ribs and a brutal upper cut the chin staggered Phillips resulting in the Referee stopping the contest to save Phillips from further punishment.

The second International bout between Guyanese Benjamin and Charlie Nixon from the Cayman Islands in a 63kg Juniors match-up, Nixon threw the bulk of the punches in the first round but few of them hit the target.

Benjamin seemed reluctant to throw punches of his own and was caught with few shots from the busy Nixon which prompted the Guyanese supporters to start chanting ‘Benjie, Benjie to wake up the 14-year-old Southpaw, one of several fighters in the squad from the FYF.

The chanting had its desired effect and in the second round Benjamin unleashed a flurry of punches in bunches with Nixon being given a standing 8 count. Another barrage of body shots forced the Trinidadian Referee to call a halt to contest.