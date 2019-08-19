Was Presidential Guard Winston Cooper murdered?

– victim’s mom confident case will be solved

By Michael Jordan

With all clues seeming to point to Presidential Guard Winston Cooper being the victim of a brutal murder, his mother remains confident that the perpetrators ehind the July 1 attack will be brought to justice.

“My son has to get justice and he will get justice; we serve a living God,” Loraine Peters told Kaieteur News during a brief meeting at her East Ruimveldt home, where a small black flag remained mounted.

The 32-year-old Cooper died last Wednesday, more than a month after he was found unconscious and with head injuries outside the National Gymnasium.

A police release on the postmortem results merely stated that Cooper had suffered “complications caused by head injuries.” But a senior Traffic official has told Kaieteur News that the injuries were not consistent with those sustained in a vehicular accident.

That appears to leave one scenario: That someone, possibly with help from others, clubbed Cooper into a state of unconsciousness from which he never recovered.

Robbery appears have been ruled out, since Mrs. Peters, says her son still had his mobile phone and other valuables when he was found.

Rumors have been swirling about a possible motive and a likely suspect, But Mrs. Peters declined to respond to questions about a motive, while expressing concern too much information in the media could hinder the investigation.

LEFT FOR WORK

At around 05.00 hrs on July1, Presidential Guard Winston Cooper left his mother’s home, located near the corner of Mandela Avenue in East Ruimveldt, for the Presidential Guard Service Headquarters.

While she did not see him leave, Mrs. Peters said that her son, who joined the Presidential Guard Service three years ago, and had served some 11 years in the army, liked to walk.

She received the news of his injuries at around 06.00 hrs.

According to reports, Cooper was admitted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation’s Intensive care Unit (ICU) in an unconscious state. He had sustained a head injury and one of his shoulders was also fractured.

“The doctors kept saying that his injuries were severe,” and that he could be coming (recovering) or going (die),” his mother recalled.

While he remained unconscious, he appeared “to show signs of coming around,” and was transferred to the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

“He would open his eyes and if you pulled his hand he would pull back, but he was never conscious.”

Mrs. Peters said that the doctors eventually advised that her son be discharged, since they had given him every possible treatment. According to the mother, it was also suggested that Winston might regain consciousness if he was surrounded by people whose voices he recognized.

“But he (her son’s physician) said that it would be a long process that could take months or even years.”

Relatives agreed to have him discharged, but last Wednesday, he “began to breathe heavily.” They rushed him back to the GPHC, where he succumbed.

Describing her son as “a pleasant, jovial and motivational person,” the distraught mother appealed to persons who may have information that could assist in the case to contact the police.

Acting Crime Chief Michael Kingston has reassured her that a thorough investigation will be conducted.

President David Granger had also visited the family on Wednesday, while ordering an investigation into Cooper’s death.