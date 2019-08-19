Speeding taxi driver kills two horses

Latest update August 19th, 2019 12:58 AM
A speeding taxi driver miraculously escaped with minor injuries at around 04.30 hrs yesterday, after crashing into two horses and killing them.
The accident occurred on the Goed Bananen Land, East Canje Public Road.
The car was badly damaged with the front windscreen shattered.
The driver who was reportedly seen imbibing earlier in the evening, was treated at the New Amsterdam Hospital for possible concussion and minor injuries about his body, but was not admitted.
The owner of one of the horses reportedly cut off the brand.
