RDC Region Ten congratulates athlete on securing scholarship

The Regional Democratic Council (RDC) Region Ten through its Regional Chairman, Renis Morian has congratulated well known Linden athlete, Daniel Williams in securing a scholarship. The young man, who has dominated the National Schools Athletic Championships over the years, will join students at Hinds Community College in Raymond, Mississippi later this week.

Williams accompanied by his mother paid a courtesy call to the Regional Chairman to express his personal gratitude to Renis Morian and his councillors for their unwavering support and assistance that was provided over the years. Reginal Chairman Morian in expressing congratulations spoke about Williams’ discipline and dedication to the sport as the primary pillars that have resulted in his successes over the years.

“This is a young man who from as long as I can recall has always been very disciplined and dedicated to athletics and these are qualities that are critically important if athletes are going to succeed today,” he said.

He stressed that he and his Councillors are elated with the news of Williams securing the scholarship, noting that they are confident that Williams is certainly a future super star to watch. He urged other athletes in Region Ten to remain steadfast, committed, discipline and patient reminding them that the successes of Williams didn’t come overnight but rather through his diligence, commitment, and most importantly sacrifices to achieve the best. He reminded many students that they can emulate the efforts and contributions of Williams, stating that his RDC remains committed and dedicated to those making meaningful and positive contributions to the holistic development of Region Ten.

“I want to reiterate my congratulations to Daniel Williams on your achievement of getting a scholarship and May God bless you to claim many more. Through your hard work and determination, you have proven to be a student and athlete that the residents of RegionTen Linden would like to recognise and encourage to continue your educational aspiration as you join many other studentsfrom around the world at Hinds community College,” Morian said.

Meanwhile, the young athlete who was accompanied by his mother expressed sincere thanks and gratitude to the Regional Chairman for his continued support and assistance dubbing it as being very significant to his motivation, thus resulting in his continued success.

“My family and I arevery thankful for the continued and significant support that we have received from Region Ten and more in particular theRegional Chairman, Mr Renis Morian as it has helped mein difficulttimes and today I would like to repeat our sincere thanks and gratitude. I however would like to statethat as I leave for my scholarship that I would continue to give of my best so that my country and most importantly the people of Region Ten can remain proud and supportive of me” Williams said.

Williams, who was born in the mining town of Linden started taking part in athletics at the primary school level where he began excelling. As he progressed to secondary school, his successes continued, being a regular feature at the NationalSchools Championships. In 2017 hebecame the most decorated athlete winning records in the High Jump, 100M, 200M and 400M competing in the U12, U14, U16 and U18 categories. It was revealed that Williams wasn’t only limited to the track.

The soon to be Hinds Community College student attended the Mackenzie High School (MHS) and in 2015 writing the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) Examinations he secured one Grade One, four Grade Twos and three Grade Threes from his eight subjects. Williams went unto sixth form at the very institution where he completed Unit One at the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE).

The young man admitted that he harbours aspiration of studying Mechanical Engineering, noting that he is a student at the University of Guyana where he was pursuing a degree at the Computer Science. “I am extremely elated over this scholarship and I can promise the people of Guyana that while at Hinds I will certainly be giving of my best, thus bringing further success to Guyanese athletes,” be assured.