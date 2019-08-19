Police Force keeps promise to Commander whose home was destroyed by fire

The Guyana Police Force has kept its promise to assist recently appointed Commander of ‘G’ Division, Essequibo Coast and Islands Superintendent Crystal Robinson, whose home was destroyed by fire two Sundays ago.

Last Wednesday, the GPF presented Ms Robinson with a sum of cash and a hamper as part of the initiative to help out the family.

Mr Nigel Hoppie who is currently acting as the Commissioner of Police, handed over the items to her in the Commissioner’s Conference Room in the presence of a number of other Senior Officers of the Force.

The Commander was assured of the Force’s commitment to helping victims of disaster.

In Turn, Commander Robinson expressed sincere thanks to the Guyana Police Force for its support.

During the early morning hours on August 10th a fire razed the Commander’s residence. She lost practically everything.

The house was home to five persons with four lodging in the upper flat and the other in the lower flat.

According to Robinson she was at the National Cultural Centre for the Guyana Police Force Pageant when she received a phone call from her neighbour.

“It was about 01:30am when my neighbour called me saying my cars were on fire which was spreading to the home.”

She said one person was asleep in the home but escaped unhurt after neighbours alerted her.

“I was told that by the time my neighbours from each side tried to come out and do something the house was already on fire. The fire service was called but when they arrived the house was completely engulfed.”

Commander Robinson said she was shown a video in which the hose the firemen attempted to use had holes and the water was escaping out of it preventing the pressure from reaching to the flames.

“From what I heard the firemen had to leave and get another hose because the one they came with had a lot of holes but by the time they returned nothing could have been saved.

I can’t give an estimated cost for my losses but every single thing I lost which may amount to millions of dollars.”

According to the commander, the fire department is unclear as to what started the fire.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Nigel Hoppie headed the team of Crime Chief (ag) Senior Superintendent Michael Kingston; Deputy Commander of ‘D’ Division, Superintendent Dion Moore; Personal Assistant to the Commissioner, Superintendent Alistair Roberts; Deputy Traffic Chief, Deputy Superintendent Joseph Jack, as well as other Senior Officers, who visited Commander Robinson on the afternoon of the tragic incident.

The team met with the commander at the premises where her home once stood at 154 Back Street Stewartville, West Coast Demerara. Mr Hoppie had personally assured the commander of the Force Administration’s full support in bringing relief to herself and family.

In response to the helping hand being extended, Commander Robinson stated, “Well one must feel glad that their colleagues are reaching out to them in their time of need, so I’m very happy about the gesture.”