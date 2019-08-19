NEE/Mohamed’s Enterprise futsal tourney Hard Knocks clinches Championship

The curtains fell on the sixth annual New Era Entertainment (NEE)/Mohamed’s Enterprise futsal tourney on Saturday last after Hard Knocks got past NK Ballers in the final that was played on the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) hard court.

Hard Knocks banged in 20 goals during the emphatic victory that allowed them to cart of the Championship trophy and $600,000 first place cash prize, while NK Ballers had to settle for the still handsome $250,000 prize.

Pernell Schultz continued his top goal scoring form and fired home seven of Hard Knocks’ 20 goals, while Colin Nelson scored a double hat-trick. NK Ballers weren’t going to go down without a fight but they could’ve only managed 13 goals in the 20-minute per half encounter.

In the third place playoff, Dave & Celina’s All Stars took the $100,000 prize after getting past High Rollers 15-11 in that clash. High Rollers walked away with $50,000 for their fourth place finish.