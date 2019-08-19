Latest update August 19th, 2019 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

NEE/Mohamed’s Enterprise futsal tourney Hard Knocks clinches Championship

Aug 19, 2019 Sports 0

Aubrey Major Jr. (second right) hands over the first place cash prize to Hard Knocks following their victory in the final of the sixth Mohamed’s Enterprise futsal tourney.

The curtains fell on the sixth annual New Era Entertainment (NEE)/Mohamed’s Enterprise futsal tourney on Saturday last after Hard Knocks got past NK Ballers in the final that was played on the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) hard court.
Hard Knocks banged in 20 goals during the emphatic victory that allowed them to cart of the Championship trophy and $600,000 first place cash prize, while NK Ballers had to settle for the still handsome $250,000 prize.
Pernell Schultz continued his top goal scoring form and fired home seven of Hard Knocks’ 20 goals, while Colin Nelson scored a double hat-trick. NK Ballers weren’t going to go down without a fight but they could’ve only managed 13 goals in the 20-minute per half encounter.
In the third place playoff, Dave & Celina’s All Stars took the $100,000 prize after getting past High Rollers 15-11 in that clash. High Rollers walked away with $50,000 for their fourth place finish.

 

More in this category

Sports

Chandrika, Legay star in Canada

Chandrika, Legay star in Canada

Aug 19, 2019

Former West Indies opening batsman Rajindra Chandrika hit an impressive century for Vikings Cricket Club recently in the 2019 Toronto and District Cricket Association Super9 50-over competition at...
Read More
Winfield Braitwaite C’bean Schoolboys & juniors Boxing tourney Guyana win International fights on night 2 to claim for 4 Gold medals so far

Winfield Braitwaite C’bean Schoolboys &...

Aug 19, 2019

2019 Senior CASA Championships Chin and Fernandes make singles’ Q/finals

2019 Senior CASA Championships Chin and Fernandes...

Aug 19, 2019

Demerara Bank renews sponsorship for RHTYSC cricket teams Annual Spelling Bee

Demerara Bank renews sponsorship for RHTYSC...

Aug 19, 2019

CAREBACO Junior Under-19 International Championship 2019 Day 3 Guyana players in three out of five finals

CAREBACO Junior Under-19 International...

Aug 19, 2019

2019 International Crossfit 12-12-12 Throwdown – T&T Omisi Williams cops RX bronze on debut, Kellon Reid ends 8th; Randy Halley 4th in Scaled Class

2019 International Crossfit 12-12-12 Throwdown...

Aug 19, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • The right to vote

    Many persons have misinterpreted the primary intention of the recent court action brought by Christopher Ram concerning... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019