Motor Trend Service Centre joins 1320 sponsorship team

Aug 19, 2019 Sports 0

GMR&SC representative Teekaram Jainarine (left) receives the cheque from Motor Trends’ Neshana Deodass.

The Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) has secured sponsorship from Motor Trend Service Centre for the upcoming International Drag race event dubbed 1320 heat slated for this Sunday at the South Dakota Circuit.
In a release to the media, GMR&SC acknowledged their gratitude for the support given and explained that running off a motor racing event is very costly so every dollar earned is appreciated.
The correspondence further noted that, “The Company has long been supporters of Motor Sport in Guyana.”
The release further explained that, “The GMR&SC is constantly looking to upgrade the South Dakota Circuit. This year, the club made a target of completing the Launch Pad and extending the strip to a full quarter-mile. Both objectives were reached due to the generous contributions of sponsors, support by the fans and very importantly the competitors.”
President of the GMR&SC, Rameez Mohamed, confirmed via correspondence to the media earlier in the month that Team Mohamed’s newly acquired white Nissan GT-R is set to finally make its competitive debut at the event after missing out in March due to transmission issues.
Over 100 competitors are expected to register for the event which will see the driver with the fastest reaction win $20 000.
More importantly, DEL Ice Co has sponsored cash prizes for the fastest 11 and 12 second cars, a total of $100,000 each.
Admission stands at $1000 for children and $2000 for adults and action begins at 10:00hrs.
Other sponsors include Sponsors include DEL CO ICE, R.kission Contracting, Deryckv Jaisingh Trucking Service and Machinery Rentals, Mohamed’s Enterprise, BM Soat, Prem Electrical, E-Networks, Trans-Pacific Auto Sales, Cyrils Taxi, Blue Spring Water, Choke Gas Station, Miracle Optical, Tropical shipping and Hand in Hand.

