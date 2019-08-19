Latest update August 19th, 2019 12:58 AM

Guyanese Anderson, Hunts, Woodroffe, Gonsalves grab gold at Goodwill games

From the left boys Vladimir Woodroffe, Jaleel Anderson, Stephen Rankehlawan, Elliott Gonsalves celebrate.

Guyana’s swimmers have done their country proud so far at the ongoing Goodwill games in Suriname.
Jaleel Anderson grabbed gold in the 100 freestyle, while Athalcy Hunts won gold in the 100m backstroke and took bronze in the 100 freestyle.
Monique Watson won silver in the 100m backstroke, Vladimir Woodroffe captured gold in the 100 backstroke, Elliott Gonsalves took bronze in the 100m backstroke.

Jaleel Anderson

The Guyanese also excelled in the relay events. Their 9 – 10 girls 4×100 Medley Relay team of Andica Vieira, Kyra Soares, Shareefah Lewis, Jasmine Allen won bronze, while 11 – 12 boys 4×100 Medley Relay unit of Vladimir Woodroffe, Stephen Rankehlawan, Elliott Gonsalves and Jaleel Anderson won gold.

9-10 girls relay team from left Jasmin Allen, Andica Vieira, kyra Soares and Shareefah Lewis.

Elliott Gonsalves proved too good for his rivals as he won gold in the boys 11-12 200m IM; Vladimir Woodroffe took the bronze.
Monique Watson handed Guyana another medal as she took silver in the girls 11-12 200IM, while Ethan Gonsalves claimed bronze in the boys 13-14 200IM.
Jaleel Anderson fine form continued as he grabbed gold in the boys 11-12 50m free style while Monique Watson won bronze in the girls 11-12 100m breaststroke.
Athalcy Hunte took bronze in the girls 11-12 50m butterfly, Daniel Claxton captured bronze on the boys 13-14 boys 50m butterfly, the boys 11-12 relay team took the runner up spot in the 4x100m freestyle and Shareefah Lewis finished third in the 9-10 100m backstroke.

 

 

