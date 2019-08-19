Guyana full of stupidness



Berbice was a nice place till dem put de mad house in that county. Since then all kind of madness does happen.

A man got a car in Canje when cow, donkey and horses does tek over de road once it get dark. A man who had jackass brain decide to drive he car as fast as it could go four o’clock in de morning and run into some horses pun de road.

He kill two of dem horses pun de spot and he live to tell de tale. Some people don’t have to do that to prove de stupid. A man claim how he is a specialist when it come to betting on horses. Anodda man walk up to him and tell him he got a list of all de winners. He promise to sell de list fuh a hundred dollars.

De man buy it. Every horse win de race but de list was fuh yesterday horse race. If de man was playing lotto he woulda stand a better chance because lotto numbers does call back, sometimes.

De oil contract that Guyana sign is like de horse ticket. When Guyana sign it de country couldn’t hope to win anything. De man who sell de contract win everything and everybody in de country cussing Guyana fuh buying that contract.

But it got a chance. Next year that countract come up fuh review. De Waterfalls paper put out all de shortcomings of de contract. It talk about all de advantage wha de oil company enjoying. It talk about all de money Guyana losing and all because it enter into a contract without knowing anything bout oil and contracts.

Dem boys seh that Guyana should do like wha Singapore do years ago. It should spend money to hire people who know about contracts and let dem bargain fuh de country.

De only thing is that when de bargaining done some people would complain how Guyana pay too much.

Talk half and know that stupid people surround you.