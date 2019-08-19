Latest update August 19th, 2019 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Govt. offers law students scholarships

Aug 19, 2019 News 0

A limited number of law students will now be offered scholarships at the Hugh Wooding Law School in Trinidad and Tobago for the 2019/2020 academic year.
This Government of Guyana offer was made by means of an advertisement in the daily newspapers under the Ministry of the Presidency, Department of Public Service.
The ad announced that the scholarship will be for students to attain the Legal Education Certificate (LEC).
The offer is being made to any person who is the holder of the Bachelor of Laws Degree with a minimum Grade point Average (GPA) of 3.3 and present students at the Hugh Wooding Law School with passes for the first year of studies with at least three courses passed with a grade A.
Moreover, these individuals applying must have obtained a Bachelor of Laws Degree within the last five years and they must be 35years old or under. Also the student must possess an offer of acceptance from the Hugh Wooding Law School for the 2019/2020 academic year.
According to the advertisement, the closing date for applications is August 30, 2019 and the application forms are available at the Scholarships Division of the Department of Public Service at Vlissengen Road and Durban Street and online at the website http://scholarships.dps.gov.gy.
Completed applications must be returned to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of the Presidency, Department of Public Service, 164 Waterloo Street, Georgetown or it can be submitted via the Department’s website.
On any given day, persons intending to attend the school for the two year programme must pay a tuition fee of almost GYD$8 million.

More in this category

Sports

Chandrika, Legay star in Canada

Chandrika, Legay star in Canada

Aug 19, 2019

Former West Indies opening batsman Rajindra Chandrika hit an impressive century for Vikings Cricket Club recently in the 2019 Toronto and District Cricket Association Super9 50-over competition at...
Read More
Winfield Braitwaite C’bean Schoolboys & juniors Boxing tourney Guyana win International fights on night 2 to claim for 4 Gold medals so far

Winfield Braitwaite C’bean Schoolboys &...

Aug 19, 2019

2019 Senior CASA Championships Chin and Fernandes make singles’ Q/finals

2019 Senior CASA Championships Chin and Fernandes...

Aug 19, 2019

Demerara Bank renews sponsorship for RHTYSC cricket teams Annual Spelling Bee

Demerara Bank renews sponsorship for RHTYSC...

Aug 19, 2019

CAREBACO Junior Under-19 International Championship 2019 Day 3 Guyana players in three out of five finals

CAREBACO Junior Under-19 International...

Aug 19, 2019

2019 International Crossfit 12-12-12 Throwdown – T&T Omisi Williams cops RX bronze on debut, Kellon Reid ends 8th; Randy Halley 4th in Scaled Class

2019 International Crossfit 12-12-12 Throwdown...

Aug 19, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • The right to vote

    Many persons have misinterpreted the primary intention of the recent court action brought by Christopher Ram concerning... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019