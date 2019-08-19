Govt. offers law students scholarships

A limited number of law students will now be offered scholarships at the Hugh Wooding Law School in Trinidad and Tobago for the 2019/2020 academic year.

This Government of Guyana offer was made by means of an advertisement in the daily newspapers under the Ministry of the Presidency, Department of Public Service.

The ad announced that the scholarship will be for students to attain the Legal Education Certificate (LEC).

The offer is being made to any person who is the holder of the Bachelor of Laws Degree with a minimum Grade point Average (GPA) of 3.3 and present students at the Hugh Wooding Law School with passes for the first year of studies with at least three courses passed with a grade A.

Moreover, these individuals applying must have obtained a Bachelor of Laws Degree within the last five years and they must be 35years old or under. Also the student must possess an offer of acceptance from the Hugh Wooding Law School for the 2019/2020 academic year.

According to the advertisement, the closing date for applications is August 30, 2019 and the application forms are available at the Scholarships Division of the Department of Public Service at Vlissengen Road and Durban Street and online at the website http://scholarships.dps.gov.gy.

Completed applications must be returned to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of the Presidency, Department of Public Service, 164 Waterloo Street, Georgetown or it can be submitted via the Department’s website.

On any given day, persons intending to attend the school for the two year programme must pay a tuition fee of almost GYD$8 million.