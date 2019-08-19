Latest update August 19th, 2019 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Dominion Enterprise distribute bursaries to West Ruimveldt youths

Aug 19, 2019 Sports 0

Some of the students with Dwayne Munroe all set and ready for school with their respective bags on their backs.

Former National Table Tennis player and Managing Director of Dominion Enterprise, Dwayne Munroe, distributed bursaries to the youths of West Ruimveldt in an effort to assist with the educational development of youths in the community. This has been an annual feature of Dominion Enterprise since its existence. Over the years, hundreds of youths in the West Ruimveldt and Sophia community would have benefitted from this kind gesture by Dominion Enterprise.
In an invited comment the Managing Director said that he believes that to confront the challenges our youths face in the communities, greater investment in education is needed to overcome these challenges faced by our youths and as part of its social corporate responsibility.
Dominion Enterprise will continue to invest in the education of the youths of Guyana because we firmly believe there is no greater investment in Guyana that yields the greatest return, than an investment in the education of our youths.
Munroe, in a simple ceremony, told the youths that Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to make positive change in today’s society and encouraged them to develop a passion for learning for with that you will never cease to grow.
This year recipients included youths who would have written the National Grade Six Examinations, CAPE and attending the University of Guyana. The recipients would have received electronic tablets, backpacks along with the necessary school supplies to equip them for the new school year.
The University of Guyana students received monetary assistance towards their university tuition.

 

More in this category

Sports

Chandrika, Legay star in Canada

Chandrika, Legay star in Canada

Aug 19, 2019

Former West Indies opening batsman Rajindra Chandrika hit an impressive century for Vikings Cricket Club recently in the 2019 Toronto and District Cricket Association Super9 50-over competition at...
Read More
Winfield Braitwaite C’bean Schoolboys & juniors Boxing tourney Guyana win International fights on night 2 to claim for 4 Gold medals so far

Winfield Braitwaite C’bean Schoolboys &...

Aug 19, 2019

2019 Senior CASA Championships Chin and Fernandes make singles’ Q/finals

2019 Senior CASA Championships Chin and Fernandes...

Aug 19, 2019

Demerara Bank renews sponsorship for RHTYSC cricket teams Annual Spelling Bee

Demerara Bank renews sponsorship for RHTYSC...

Aug 19, 2019

CAREBACO Junior Under-19 International Championship 2019 Day 3 Guyana players in three out of five finals

CAREBACO Junior Under-19 International...

Aug 19, 2019

2019 International Crossfit 12-12-12 Throwdown – T&T Omisi Williams cops RX bronze on debut, Kellon Reid ends 8th; Randy Halley 4th in Scaled Class

2019 International Crossfit 12-12-12 Throwdown...

Aug 19, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • The right to vote

    Many persons have misinterpreted the primary intention of the recent court action brought by Christopher Ram concerning... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019