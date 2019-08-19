Dominion Enterprise distribute bursaries to West Ruimveldt youths

Latest update August 19th, 2019 12:58 AM
Former National Table Tennis player and Managing Director of Dominion Enterprise, Dwayne Munroe, distributed bursaries to the youths of West Ruimveldt in an effort to assist with the educational development of youths in the community. This has been an annual feature of Dominion Enterprise since its existence. Over the years, hundreds of youths in the West Ruimveldt and Sophia community would have benefitted from this kind gesture by Dominion Enterprise.
In an invited comment the Managing Director said that he believes that to confront the challenges our youths face in the communities, greater investment in education is needed to overcome these challenges faced by our youths and as part of its social corporate responsibility.
Dominion Enterprise will continue to invest in the education of the youths of Guyana because we firmly believe there is no greater investment in Guyana that yields the greatest return, than an investment in the education of our youths.
Munroe, in a simple ceremony, told the youths that Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to make positive change in today’s society and encouraged them to develop a passion for learning for with that you will never cease to grow.
This year recipients included youths who would have written the National Grade Six Examinations, CAPE and attending the University of Guyana. The recipients would have received electronic tablets, backpacks along with the necessary school supplies to equip them for the new school year.
The University of Guyana students received monetary assistance towards their university tuition.
Aug 19, 2019Former West Indies opening batsman Rajindra Chandrika hit an impressive century for Vikings Cricket Club recently in the 2019 Toronto and District Cricket Association Super9 50-over competition at...
Aug 19, 2019
Aug 19, 2019
Aug 19, 2019
Aug 19, 2019
Aug 19, 2019
The street lingo refers to an important document as “papel.” If a man says that he has qualifications to do technical... more
Many persons have misinterpreted the primary intention of the recent court action brought by Christopher Ram concerning... more
U.S. President Donald Trump’s new rule on immigration and nationality, published on Monday, August 12, is not different... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]