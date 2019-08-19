Dominion Enterprise distribute bursaries to West Ruimveldt youths

Former National Table Tennis player and Managing Director of Dominion Enterprise, Dwayne Munroe, distributed bursaries to the youths of West Ruimveldt in an effort to assist with the educational development of youths in the community. This has been an annual feature of Dominion Enterprise since its existence. Over the years, hundreds of youths in the West Ruimveldt and Sophia community would have benefitted from this kind gesture by Dominion Enterprise.

In an invited comment the Managing Director said that he believes that to confront the challenges our youths face in the communities, greater investment in education is needed to overcome these challenges faced by our youths and as part of its social corporate responsibility.

Dominion Enterprise will continue to invest in the education of the youths of Guyana because we firmly believe there is no greater investment in Guyana that yields the greatest return, than an investment in the education of our youths.

Munroe, in a simple ceremony, told the youths that Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to make positive change in today’s society and encouraged them to develop a passion for learning for with that you will never cease to grow.

This year recipients included youths who would have written the National Grade Six Examinations, CAPE and attending the University of Guyana. The recipients would have received electronic tablets, backpacks along with the necessary school supplies to equip them for the new school year.

The University of Guyana students received monetary assistance towards their university tuition.