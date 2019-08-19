Cops nab ‘Pig’ who robbed elderly couple

Latest update August 19th, 2019 12:58 AM
A man from the Essequibo Coast who residents described as a menace to society, was nabbed by police after he reportedly robbed an elderly couple on Friday last.
A relative of the couple said that around 14:50 hrs on Friday, the suspect, known as ‘Pig’ of Walton Hall, Essequibo Coast, broke into the living quarters of the couple who operate a grocery shop on the same premises.
Reports indicate that the intruder, who was armed with a hammer, struck at the head of the elderly man, but missed and hit the chair the victim was sitting in. It is said that immediately after, he robbed the couple of an undisclosed amount of cash before, making good his escape.
‘Pig’ was said to have covered his face with a toque, in which two holes were cut. Sources said the elderly man followed the robber in a vehicle, and even tracked ‘Pig’ to the home of several relatives.
Police eventually caught the thief at his father’s home.
Police reportedly recovered the toque he used to conceal his face, and a knife the suspect had taken to the scene of the robbery.
The robber’s reputed wife reportedly admitted that a pair of slippers he had left behind belonged to her.
Persons yesterday told this publication that ‘Pig’ has broken into the homes of several residents, but always escaped.
