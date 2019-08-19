CAREBACO Junior Under-19 International Championship 2019 Day 3 Guyana players in three out of five finals

Latest update August 19th, 2019 12:58 AM
On Day three Saturday August 17th at the CAREBACO Junior Under-19 International Championship which is being played at the Garfield Sobers Gymnasium in St. Michael, Barbados, the Guyanese players advanced into three finals after some outstanding performances on the court.
Reaching the Finals were: Priyanna Ramdhani in Singles, Doubles & Mixed Doubles; Tyrese Jeffrey in the Mixed Doubles.
The Semi-Finals Results on Day-3 show:
Ladies Singles:
Priyanna Ramdhani of Guyana defeated Kayleigh Moenne of Suriname: 21-9, 21-12
Mixed Doubles:
Priyanna Ramdhani & Tyrses Jeffrey of Guyana defeated Vance Juteram & Chequeda De Boulet of Trinidad: 21-11, 21-13
Ladies Doubles:
Priyanna Ramdhani of Guyana & Chequeda De Boulet of Trinidad defeated McKaila Reid & Sobers Robyn of Barbados: 21-7, 21-4
Men Doubles:
Tyrese Jeffrey & Akili Haynes lost to Kennie King & Dominic Scantlebury of Barbados in a three setter: 21-19, 15-21, 11-21
The tournament continued last evening with the Finals where the Guyanese Players are in 3 of the five Finals.
Aug 19, 2019Former West Indies opening batsman Rajindra Chandrika hit an impressive century for Vikings Cricket Club recently in the 2019 Toronto and District Cricket Association Super9 50-over competition at...
Aug 19, 2019
Aug 19, 2019
Aug 19, 2019
Aug 19, 2019
Aug 19, 2019
The street lingo refers to an important document as “papel.” If a man says that he has qualifications to do technical... more
Many persons have misinterpreted the primary intention of the recent court action brought by Christopher Ram concerning... more
U.S. President Donald Trump’s new rule on immigration and nationality, published on Monday, August 12, is not different... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]