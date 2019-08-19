CAREBACO Junior Under-19 International Championship 2019 Day 3 Guyana players in three out of five finals

On Day three Saturday August 17th at the CAREBACO Junior Under-19 International Championship which is being played at the Garfield Sobers Gymnasium in St. Michael, Barbados, the Guyanese players advanced into three finals after some outstanding performances on the court.

Reaching the Finals were: Priyanna Ramdhani in Singles, Doubles & Mixed Doubles; Tyrese Jeffrey in the Mixed Doubles.

The Semi-Finals Results on Day-3 show:

Ladies Singles:

Priyanna Ramdhani of Guyana defeated Kayleigh Moenne of Suriname: 21-9, 21-12

Mixed Doubles:

Priyanna Ramdhani & Tyrses Jeffrey of Guyana defeated Vance Juteram & Chequeda De Boulet of Trinidad: 21-11, 21-13

Ladies Doubles:

Priyanna Ramdhani of Guyana & Chequeda De Boulet of Trinidad defeated McKaila Reid & Sobers Robyn of Barbados: 21-7, 21-4

Men Doubles:

Tyrese Jeffrey & Akili Haynes lost to Kennie King & Dominic Scantlebury of Barbados in a three setter: 21-19, 15-21, 11-21

The tournament continued last evening with the Finals where the Guyanese Players are in 3 of the five Finals.