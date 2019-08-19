2019 Senior CASA Championships Chin and Fernandes make singles’ Q/finals

Latest update August 19th, 2019 12:58 AM
The 2019 edition of the Senior Caribbean Area Squash Association (CASA) Championships is being hosted in Guyana and the event that will conclude this Saturday, served off yesterday at the Georgetown Club Courts on Camp Street and the National Racquet Center on Woolford Avenue.
Play got underway from 08:00hrs in the men’s and women’s singles and up to press time, Taylor Fernandes and Richard Chin had made it to the quarterfinals of the women’s a
nd men’s competitions, respectively.
During her quarterfinal push, Fernandes made light work of Natalie Fay of the BVI 3-0 (11-1, 11-2, 11-2) in the first round before brushing aside Jodi Smith-Padmore of Barbados 3-0 (11-5, 11-4, 11-6) in the round of 16.
Chin first beat Brandon DeMontrichard of T&T 3-0 (11-4, 11-5, 11-4) in the first round before getting past Bryant Cumberbatch of Barbados 3-1. Chin los
t the first game 11-7 but never looked back after getting his act together in the final three games winning 11-4, 11-6 and 11-5.
Meanwhile, the Guyanese men that went down in the second round (last 16) of the singles included National Champion, Jason Ray-Khalil who faltered 3-1 (11-7, 3-11, 9-11, 7-11) to Khamal Cumberbatch after winning the first game of the match comfortably.
Current Caribbean under-17 champion; 15-year-old Shomari Wiltshire, made it to the second round after beating Tahjia Lumley of Jamaica 3-1 (8-11, 11-2, 12-10, 11-4). The extremely talented Guyanese won the first two games of his round-of-16 clash against Julian Morrison of Jamaica 11-8 and 13-11 (after being 2-6 down) but Morrison rallied
back to win the next three games 11-3, 11-7 and 11-9 to earn the quarterfinal berth.
Ashley DeGroot lost a tough women’s singles second round match to Eilidh Bridgeman of the Cayman Islands 3-2 (8-11, 11-4, 11-8, 8-11, 10-12).
However, Guyana still has Mary Fung-A-Fat, former Caribbean Junior Champion Larissa Wiltshire and former world ranked 19; Nicolette Fernandes, still to contest their second round matches. The results of those games will be featured in a subsequent article.
