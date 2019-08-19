2019 International Crossfit 12-12-12 Throwdown – T&T Omisi Williams cops RX bronze on debut, Kellon Reid ends 8th; Randy Halley 4th in Scaled Class

By Franklin Wilson

The Guyana trio of Omisi Williams, Kellon Reid and Randy Halley, all hailing from the Bauxite Mining Town of Linden made themselves and nation proud on the weekend when the annual International Crossfit 12-12-12 Throwdown in Trinidad and Tobago took place at the St. Mary’s College Pool and the Woodbrook Youth Facility, Port of Spain.

They all made their first international debuts after encouraging results at this year’s Guyana Fitness Games. Williams emulated his local performance by copping the bronze medal in T&T like he did earlier this year.

Williams who like his two colleagues were representing under the Fitness Addicts banner and trains at Perry’s Fitness Gym/CrossFit 592, took the final podium spot in the Men’s RX Class behind winner, Shane Hamel-Smith – We Heart CrossFit and Vikash Ramlogan – WeHeart CrossFit.

Reid (Fitness Addicts/Sharpies Fitness) also competing in the Men’s RX Division managed to placed 8th out of 16 competitors. He had placed 5th at the Guyana Fitness Games. The lone competitor in the Men’s Scaled Category, Randy Halley (Fitness Addicts/Sharpies Fitness Gym) ended just outside of the podium positions, 4th.

The top three in this class were Cevan Ramkissoon 1st – Elite 101, Kiron Simmons 2nd – Just Fitness – Agility Sports and Ravin Dookie 3rd – Mikfit Performance. The two day competition commenced with a swimming segment on Friday last before the action intensified on Saturday.

Events included; Men’s RX event #2 (7 min time cap) Buy in – 200 double unders, 21-15-9 deadlifts toes 2 bar, buy out- 200 double unders. RX event #3 (for time) – 21-15-9 snatches: Men 95-115-135lbs, Women 65-95-115lbs, Rope Climbs 3-3-3.

Men’s Scaled – Event #1 For time 0 18 min cap – 50 air squats 3km row. Scaled – Event #2 (7 min time cap) But in- 200 double unders, 21-15-9 deadlifts, toes to bar buy-out 200 double unders. Scaled – Event #3 21-15-9 snatches 75/55lbs, bar over burpees.

Williams speaking with Kaieteur Sport summed up his feelings at the competition on debut, noting that preparation was fantastic but most of all they were a committed and disciplined bunch as Linden does not have many of the equipment need to prepare for this level of competition which meant that they had to travel to the city to be sufficiently prepared.

“It was a great experience and privilege being able to represent myself and my country on the international stage. This being my first international meet and doing good amongst some of the more experienced athletes in the Caribbean is just wonderful. It’s a true honor getting our 592 flag on the podium. I would like to thank Fitness Express, Snooks Variety (Linden) and James & Sons Store for their contributions towards this successful trip.”

Gratitude was also extended to Perry from Perry Fitness Gym and Paul from Elite Fitness Gym for the roles they played in pushing the trio to the limit and getting them ready for the competition.