You get free chocolate from Tullow but you mudda got to pay

These days people only hearing, “Don’t do dat.” And de closer dem go to de Brazilian border, dat is all dem hearing. At first, dem couldn’t understand. Some who had a wicked mind start to imagine all kind of things.

Things get worse when dem hear Winston Felix voice when he seh, “Give me one good reason.” People stay quiet. Then one woman seh it might mek de back track worse.

Just de odda day, Felix get a report from Brazil about how many Haitians does cross de border when de day come. People seh Felix should have dem figures at de crossing when de people leaving. De Haitians need a visa to come in but dem don’t need nutten to go out. Dem don’t even need to see an immigration officer.

Felix was planning to get dem immigration people to check all who going out. Dem boys seh dem same officers woulda be more busy than dem at de Timehri airport. Instead of couple hundreds by day, it woulda be thousands.

It more easy to let de people cross de border than trying to buy pen to write down dem names. Dat is wha had people telling Felix, “Don’t do dat.”

It woulda mek sense if people did tell de people who sign dem oil contract de same thing. Dem sign a one percent contract wid Exxon at first. Then dem sign a two percent contract. Dat is when everybody claim how de leaders give away de country because dem tek money from de foreigners to line dem pocket.

De thing dat tek de cake was when dem get de news dat Soulja Bai sign a fuh a one percent royalty wid Tullow. If was a real royalty was something. It is a case wheh dem pay de royalty and collect back de money.

Is like when de sweet man visit de woman and carry a slab of chocolate fuh de child. Then he tun round and tell de mudda dat she got to pay him fuh de chocolate. Imagine somebody signing to such a contract. Guyana do dat.

Talk half and y’all don’t sign contract like Guyana.

