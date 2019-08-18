Latest update August 18th, 2019 12:59 AM

The Baccoo speaks

Aug 18, 2019

Reasoning goes through the window when people are faced with daily problems. There is no reason why people should opt to walk into traffic. That is going to be the case of a pedestrian who some say became distracted with a passing fancy.
He would be attempting to cross the road, momentarily oblivious to the oncoming traffic.
A mistake would become a political issue. Carelessness on the part of the Ministry of Education would see a leading student dropped from a list of candidates.
The fact that this student would come from a certain ethnic group would fuel the charges and the media would do little to help.
Most of the caustic comments would be posted on social media.
Another failed robbery would grip the headlines. The presence of cameras about the city is going to be a cause for concern among the criminal elements.
These cameras would be attacked with serious consequences.

