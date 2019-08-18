Disappearance of cocaine, whisky smuggling, and shooting of 15-year-old…

Former SWAT, Narcotics Branch Heads, Cadet officer demoted

In a major decision, the Police Service Commission has ordered the demotion of former SWAT Unit Commander, Motie Dookie; former head of the Force’s Narcotics Branch Wayne De Harte; and Cadet Officer Franz Paul.

All three ranks were implicated in incidents ranging from the smuggling of whiskey, to the disappearance of cocaine; to the shooting of a 15-year-old boy in his mouth.

Kaieteur News understands that the PSC, which is headed by former Assistant Commissioner of Police, Paul Slowe, handed down the decision about two weeks ago.

Sources said that Dookie, a Deputy Superintendent, has been demoted to Assistant Superintendent of police; Superintendent De Harte is now a Deputy Superintendent and Cadet Officer Franz Paul has been busted to constable.

Dookie was detained in January 2018, at Whim, Corentyne, after ranks intercepted a vehicle containing several cases of smuggled Johnny Walker Whiskey.

De Harte was head of the Police Narcotics Division, when a large quantity of cocaine, tendered as evidence, disappeared from a storage room in his office at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Eve Leary.

The cocaine was connected to a case involving an ex-cop Travis Mendonca who was sentenced to three years in prison after cocaine was discovered tucked away in a false bottom of his suitcase while he was attempting to board a flight to New York.

De Harte was transferred and the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) recommended disciplinary charges.

In 2014, former Cadet Officer Franz Paul was charged after he shot 15-year-old Alex Griffith in the mouth.

According to reports, Paul’s sister, Nadia Paul, was robbed on April 30, 2014. The Cadet Officer reportedly took her to the police station to make a formal report of the incident.

Based on information received, Griffith was later arrested by a party of policemen headed by Franz Paul.

It was then that Paul discharged a loaded firearm in the teen’s mouth.

During an identification parade held at the Brickdam Police Station, Griffith positively identified his alleged shooter as Franz Paul.

The case was settled after the accused agreed to pay the youth $2M.