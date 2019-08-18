Disappearance of cocaine, whisky smuggling, and shooting of 15-year-old…

Latest update August 18th, 2019 12:59 AM
In a major decision, the Police Service Commission has ordered the demotion of former SWAT Unit Commander, Motie Dookie; former head of the Force’s Narcotics Branch Wayne De Harte; and Cadet Officer Franz Paul.
All three ranks were implicated in incidents ranging from the smuggling of whiskey, to the disappearance of cocaine; to the shooting of a 15-year-old boy in his mouth.
Kaieteur News understands that the PSC, which is headed by former Assistant Commissioner of Police, Paul Slowe, handed down the decision about two weeks ago.
Sources said that Dookie, a Deputy Superintendent, has been demoted to Assistant Superintendent of police; Superintendent De Harte is now a Deputy Superintendent and Cadet Officer Franz Paul has been busted to constable.
Dookie was detained in January 2018, at Whim, Corentyne, after ranks intercepted a vehicle containing several cases of smuggled Johnny Walker Whiskey.
De Harte was head of the Police Narcotics Division, when a large quantity of cocaine, tendered as evidence, disappeared from a storage room in his office at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Eve Leary.
The cocaine was connected to a case involving an ex-cop Travis Mendonca who was sentenced to three years in prison after cocaine was discovered tucked away in a false bottom of his suitcase while he was attempting to board a flight to New York.
De Harte was transferred and the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) recommended disciplinary charges.
In 2014, former Cadet Officer Franz Paul was charged after he shot 15-year-old Alex Griffith in the mouth.
According to reports, Paul’s sister, Nadia Paul, was robbed on April 30, 2014. The Cadet Officer reportedly took her to the police station to make a formal report of the incident.
Based on information received, Griffith was later arrested by a party of policemen headed by Franz Paul.
It was then that Paul discharged a loaded firearm in the teen’s mouth.
During an identification parade held at the Brickdam Police Station, Griffith positively identified his alleged shooter as Franz Paul.
The case was settled after the accused agreed to pay the youth $2M.
Aug 18, 2019All systems are set for a successful 13th edition of the Guyana Cup horse race meet that will see over $20million in cash and prizes being doled out to the top performers when the event at the Rising...
Aug 18, 2019
Aug 18, 2019
Aug 18, 2019
Aug 18, 2019
Aug 18, 2019
We are months away from a general election. One of the persons likely to become president is the man who is the president... more
In 2001, the Government of Guyana was concerned about the arrival of large numbers of deportees from the United States.... more
U.S. President Donald Trump’s new rule on immigration and nationality, published on Monday, August 12, is not different... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]