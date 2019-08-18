Mid-Year Report highlights shortage of trained teachers in some regions

Latest update August 18th, 2019 12:59 AM
The 2019 Mid-Year report presented by Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan, indicated that there is a shortage of trained teachers in some regions of Guyana’s educational sector.
According to the report, there were 3,781 teachers delivering primary education during the 2017/2018 academic year. Of this number, 78 percent were trained, similar to the previous academic year, and the pupil to trained teacher ratio remained elevated at 21:1.
Furthermore, at the secondary level, there were 3,785 teachers, of which 72 percent were trained, with a pupil to trained teacher ratio of 25:1.
However, despite having a total of 7,566 trained teachers across the nation, this disguises the disparities across regions, particularly in hinterland areas where, for example, in 2018, Region Eight has 23.9 percent trained teachers compared to 82 percent in Region Four.
The report further indicates that teachers are technically competent and appropriately skilled at communication, classroom management and appropriate discipline techniques, to create a positive learning environment.
Also, teachers continue to develop skills through the best practices via continuing education and classroom experience.
Finally, according to the Mid-Year report, of the 1,111 teachers who are in training at the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE), 75 are expected to graduate this year ‘equipped’ to teach at the nursery level, 134 at the primary level and 156 at the secondary level.
