Man files personal injury lawsuit

A man has filed a lawsuit against Hemnaj Kissoon and Amid Mohamed, listed jointly and severally as the defendant, alleging personal injury. The claimant Sayed Khan, has filed the litigation at the High Court in Demerara and it comes up for hearing on Wednesday, August 21 before Justice Damone Younge.

According to a notice published in the daily newspapers, the lawsuit was filed since February 14, 2019. In a Statement of Claim, Khan is seeking special damages in the sum of $1,390,000. He also seeks damages in excess of $100,000 for injury, loss and damages sustained together with pain and suffering endured by him.

He claims that the accident was as a result of the negligent driving of the defendant, owner of motor truck with registration number GSS 2848 during an accident which occurred on August 4, 2018 at the Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

Apart from damages, the claimant is also seeking costs and interest in accordance with Section 12 of the Law Reform (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, Chapter 6:02. If the defendants which to defend this action, they must file an affidavit in defence and serve it on the claimants lawyer, Shellon Boyce.

The affidavit in defence must also be filed with proof at the court’s registry no later than four days before the matter is fixed for hearing. Then, the defendants must appear in court or retain a lawyer.

The notice published in the newspapers warns the defendants, “If you fail to file such affidavit and or fail to appear at the hearing, final judgment may be given against you notwithstanding your absence.”

Generally, such a lawsuit seeks compensation for injury suffered because of another person’s negligence.