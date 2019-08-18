Jagdeo achieves political power by creating confusion- Aubrey Norton

Executive member of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), Aubrey Norton, is calling out the Leader of the Opposition Bharrat Jagdeo on his claims that the Coalition Government is illegal.

“The government is not illegal. The opposition leader is in a place where he hopes to get powers at all cost. The government is clear on its end; it is operating legally. The Elections Commission has jurisdiction as to when elections are called.

And the minute that the Elections Commission says to the President that it is prepared and ready and there’s a credible list, then there will be elections,” Norton explained on Friday at the PNCR’s weekly press conference.

Norton said that he understands the nature of the Opposition Leader. He said that one cannot stop the opposition leader from enjoying press coverage.

“A lot of the press coverage is aimed at getting political power through creating confusion, and we will do everything to ensure that that does not occur.”

The PNCR executive member went on to say that, the party welcomes the decision by the Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire on the ruling of house-to-house registration, which was deemed legal and not identifying a date for the national elections.

“This decision is in keeping with the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) ruling that that is not within the court’s ambit to identify a date for elections.

“It should also be noted that the Honourable Chief Justice reaffirmed the CCJ ruling that election matters fall within the jurisdiction of the President and the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

“It seems logical therefore that GECOM has the authority to compile a new Register of Registrants (NRR) in keeping with the law.”

Norton said that the house-to-house registration is a legal process that permits the people of Guyana to register.

It will ensure that there is a new credible list that will result in credible elections, said Norton.