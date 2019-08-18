Latest update August 18th, 2019 12:59 AM

Black Bush Polder farmers are happy with Government commitment

Aug 18, 2019

Residents of Black Polder, Corentyne Berbice, especially farmers of Yakusari South, are happy after they were given certain commitments by APNU/ AFC government of a reduction of the rental paid for land.

Close knit community meeting in Yakusari Village

The Fourth Polder in the Black Bush Polder area is home to hundreds of persons, most of whom are farmers. The commitments were given at a community meeting a government team led by Minister of Business Haimraj Rajkumar and Member of Parliament Reynard Ward had with the residents.
The village uniquely is divided in two halves with one half being registered under the Black Bush Polder Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) and the other half registered under the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission (GL&SC).
According to residents, this has resulted in the southern half of the community paying more rent to GLSC and not benefiting from the services provided by the NDC such as road maintenance, streetlights and drainage.
This will change as the government has promised to step in and help.
The village, which is mainly a rice farming community is also affected by paddy bugs and the lack of cattle dams. The Guyana Rice Development Board’s (GRDB) has committed to assist with that problem as urgently as possible.
Some of the concerns listed include the rehabilitation of the main access bridge to First Street, Yakusari, paving of internal roads and activities for youth in the area.
Residents were urged to hold their NDC representatives accountable to ensure development comes to them.
Member of Parliament (MP), Reynard Ward, told residents that Guyana needs its farmers and the agriculture industry is pinnacle as such, the Government will continue to support the agricultural industry.
Minister Rajkumar also donated two fans to the health post after hearing of effects of poor ventilation.

