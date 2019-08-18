A new way to wash:

Latest update August 18th, 2019 12:59 AM
A police patrol yesterday claimed it lost control of the pickup in the vicinity of the 1763 Monument yesterday morning, while chasing suspicious characters. This was the scene.
Aug 18, 2019All systems are set for a successful 13th edition of the Guyana Cup horse race meet that will see over $20million in cash and prizes being doled out to the top performers when the event at the Rising...
Aug 18, 2019
Aug 18, 2019
Aug 18, 2019
Aug 18, 2019
Aug 18, 2019
We are months away from a general election. One of the persons likely to become president is the man who is the president... more
In 2001, the Government of Guyana was concerned about the arrival of large numbers of deportees from the United States.... more
U.S. President Donald Trump’s new rule on immigration and nationality, published on Monday, August 12, is not different... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]