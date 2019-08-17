Team Trinidad & Tobago confirmed for 1320 heat

Four Trinidadians, including Sheldon Bissessar and his rail car, will ship to Guyana for the Guyana Motor Racing and Sport’s Club’s (GMR&SC) International Drag Race.

Dubbed 1320 heat, the event is expected to be the largest quarter-mile shootout this year and the addition of the rail car means that there are added incentives.

Apart from Bissessar’s rail car, the Nissan Skyline of Jagdeo Seecharran, as well as two drag bikes (One Kawasaki and Hyabusa), are also expected.

According to GMR&SC President, Rameez Mohamed, the confirmation represents a huge step for motorsport locally.

“We have been working on getting another rail car back since the last time it came. Even before the last drag race meet, we felt that it was something we could pull off again and here we are making those final steps,” Mohamed shared with the media.

He further posited that, “We felt that we owed it to the Guyanese people to put on the best show possible for our international drag race event and we thought that the rail car would be the most fitting event. Now that we have completed the launch pad and the full quarter, the battle will be a lot more interesting between that car and the Godzilla GTR of Team Mohamed’s Enterprise.”

Meanwhile, Team T&T has confirmed that they are, “Looking to make amends for the last time when they were beaten by the Team Mohamed’s Goliath GTR.

Andy Bissessar, who drives the car said, “With the new Launchpad, the rail-car should have better traction to make it down the track and run a good time. We will be up against the NEW GTR which is a much faster car.”

“The railcar has about 850 HP and has a best time of 7.2 at 118mph,” he added.

He contended, “The preparation for the entire track will determine how fast both of these cars can go down the straight in Guyana. It is really good to see drag racing growing in Guyana with much faster cars and improvements to the track.”

Admission for the event is $2000 for adults and $1000.

Sponsors include ISG, DEL CO ICE, R.kissoon Contracting, Deryckv Jaisingh Trucking Service and Machinery Rentals, Mohamed’s Enterprise, BM Soat, Prem Electrical, E-Networks, Trans-Pacific Auto Sales, Cyrils Taxi, Blue Spring Water, Choke Gas Station, Miracle Optical, Tropical shipping and Hand in Hand.