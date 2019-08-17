Police on campaign to issue outstanding traffic warrants

Latest update August 17th, 2019 12:59 AM
On Thursday, August 15, 2019 Inspector Axel December, along with Sergeant Julian Griffith and a party of police of the Highway Patrol Base conducted a three-hour warrant drive on the Coverden Public Road, East Bank Demerara during which a number of commitment warrants were executed on motorists for various traffic offences.
According to the Guyana Police Force, it is urging persons who have outstanding warrants at stations, to have same sorted out and avoid any inconvenience since the “Warrant Drive” will be continuous countrywide.
