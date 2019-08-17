Latest update August 17th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

PM fails to clear up mystery surrounding presidential guard’s death -traffic official says injuries not caused by vehicular accident

Aug 17, 2019 News 0

A postmortem performed yesterday has failed to clear up the mystery of how Presidential Guard, Winston Cooper, sustained injuries that led to his demise.

Presidential Guard Winston Cooper

According to police sources, the postmortem report stated that Cooper suffered “complications caused by head injuries,” but provided no further details
But a senior traffic official said that the injuries were not consistent with those sustained in a vehicular accident.
Police Constable 2045 Cooper, 32, was found unconscious outside the National Gymnasium by Guyana Fire Service ranks at about 5:30 am on July 1. He was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital.
Cooper remained hospitalised for some time before being sent home.
According to an aunt, he was showing signs of improvement until Wednesday, when he began to gasp for breath. He then became motionless and was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.
Acting Crime Chief Michael Kingston has reassured Cooper’s mother, Loraine Peters, that a thorough investigation will be conducted into her son’s demise.
President David Granger had also visited the family on Wednesday, while ordering an investigation into Cooper’s demise.

More in this category

Sports

Team Trinidad & Tobago confirmed for 1320 heat

Team Trinidad & Tobago confirmed for 1320 heat

Aug 17, 2019

Four Trinidadians, including Sheldon Bissessar and his rail car, will ship to Guyana for the Guyana Motor Racing and Sport’s Club’s (GMR&SC) International Drag Race. Dubbed 1320 heat, the...
Read More
GCA set to begin new season on August 24 – Massiah

GCA set to begin new season on August 24 –...

Aug 17, 2019

Mohamed’s Enterprise Futsal tourney Hard Knocks and NK Ballers to clash in final tonight

Mohamed’s Enterprise Futsal tourney Hard Knocks...

Aug 17, 2019

Weather causes GFF NAMLCO Linden Championship to now be a knockout affair Double Header kicks off tournament at Wisburg Secondary School Ground today

Weather causes GFF NAMLCO Linden Championship to...

Aug 17, 2019

We need to invest in our athletes – Swim Coach Mahaica

We need to invest in our athletes – Swim...

Aug 17, 2019

Bounty Paper Towel & Solo Drinks Hockey Leagues Bad weather keeps leagues restart delayed

Bounty Paper Towel & Solo Drinks Hockey...

Aug 17, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019