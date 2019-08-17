PM fails to clear up mystery surrounding presidential guard’s death -traffic official says injuries not caused by vehicular accident

Latest update August 17th, 2019 12:59 AM
A postmortem performed yesterday has failed to clear up the mystery of how Presidential Guard, Winston Cooper, sustained injuries that led to his demise.
According to police sources, the postmortem report stated that Cooper suffered “complications caused by head injuries,” but provided no further details
But a senior traffic official said that the injuries were not consistent with those sustained in a vehicular accident.
Police Constable 2045 Cooper, 32, was found unconscious outside the National Gymnasium by Guyana Fire Service ranks at about 5:30 am on July 1. He was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital.
Cooper remained hospitalised for some time before being sent home.
According to an aunt, he was showing signs of improvement until Wednesday, when he began to gasp for breath. He then became motionless and was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.
Acting Crime Chief Michael Kingston has reassured Cooper’s mother, Loraine Peters, that a thorough investigation will be conducted into her son’s demise.
President David Granger had also visited the family on Wednesday, while ordering an investigation into Cooper’s demise.
