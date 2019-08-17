Latest update August 17th, 2019 12:59 AM

Man who allegedly stole from his boss mechanic shop charged.

A labourer was yesterday released on bail after he appeared in court to answer to a break and enter charge.

Remanded: Moni Lall

Thirty-five-year-old Moni Lall appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where the charge was read to him.
Lall pleaded not guilty to the charge which stated that between August 11, 2019, and August 13, 2019, at Sussex and Saffon Streets, Charlestown, Georgetown he broke and entered the mechanic shop of Shon Clarke and stole three motorbike batteries, three motorcar batteries and a quantity of tools valued at $240,000.
Lall then told the court, “I work deh but I left to go clean a drain when the things get stolen.”
Police prosecutor Christopher Morris objected to bail to the defendant based on the fact that the defendant have no fixed place of abode and the value of the articles.
The defendant was then remanded to prison by Senior Magistrate Daly, and the matter was adjourned to August 30, 2019, for report.
Meanwhile, Anisa Roberts, 23, of Lot 34 Dennis Street, Sophia, Georgetown, appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, where she was made to answer to a simple larceny charge which stated that on August 9, 2019, at Sandy Babb Street, Kitty, she stole $60,000 cash property of Candacy Stuart, Roberts denied the allegation.
She was then placed on $20, 000 bail and the matter was adjourned to August 30, 2019.

