Five operators to man Peter’s Hall elevator -to work 6am-10pm

The Peter’s Hall elevators at the overhead walkway built by Government were yesterday morning commissioned after months of delays.

In a low-key affair, attended by state media, Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson; Minister within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Jaipaul Sharma and Permanent Secretary, Kenneth Jordan commissioned the lifts at that overhead pass.

It is two of 10 lifts along the East Bank Demerara, located at strategic points along the busiest road in the country.

The overhead walkways are located at Diamond, Providence, Peter’s Hall, Eccles and Houston.

There have been much interest in the walkways and elevators which were supposed to enhance safety on one of the most dangerous roads in the country.

A statement from the Government information service yesterday also disclosed that a total of five persons were selected from communities within the Peter’s Hall area.

According to the management of Demerara Habour Bridge, which will manage the staffers, the operators will be working a shift system from 6:00 hrs. – 14:00 hrs and from 14:00 hrs. to 22:00 hrs.

“The decision to close the lifts at 22:00 hrs is because there is little visibility of pedestrians after the aforementioned time. The operators will also be outfitted with safety vests and radio sets. They are required to have their radio set on them at all times, in the event of an emergency, the operators will be able to connect with their supervisor at the Demerara Habour Bridge Corporation,” a Facebook post explained.

Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson, admonished the young operators to be respectful at all time and to treat the general public inclusive of children courteously.

Additionally, Minister within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Jaipaul Sharma, also echoed the same sentiments as Minister Patterson but added that the operators respect the elderly, differently-abled and pregnant women specifically.

The Demerara Harbour Bridge was supposed to create a special surveillance system to ensure effective monitoring on what goes on at the overpasses.

On April 24, last, the Ministry of Public Infrastructure reported several cases of vandalism on the bypasses, Diamond, and Providence, East Bank Demerara, in which vandals had stolen electrical, and solar panel lights, no cycle and disable signs, corrugated electrical wire covers, removed earthing connection, and protective covers. Camera wires were also disconnected at the Diamond bypass as reported by the ministry.

The overhead walkways at Providence and Diamond villages were each said to be built at a cost of $77M, while the cost for supply and installation of each elevator tabled at US$61,000.