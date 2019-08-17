Examination Division takes blame for omitting Shanomae Milling from CAPE list

The Ministry of Education’s Examinations Division has unequivocally taken the blame for the massive blunder which saw the name Shanomae Milling being omitted when the Caribbean Examination Proficiency Examination [CAPE] results were released on Wednesday.

Milling is this year’s national top CAPE performer.

The St. Rose’s High student secured nine grade ones and two grade two passes in Applied Mathematics Unit 1, Caribbean Studies Unit 1, Environmental Science Unit 1, Physics Unit 1, Biology Unit 2, Chemistry Unit 2, Pure Mathematics Unit 2, Physics Unit 2, Physical Education and Sports Unit 2 [all grade ones], Communication Studies Unit 1 and Applied Mathematics Unit 2 [grade twos].

When Minister of Education, Nicolette Henry, named the top performers at a forum at the Kingston, Georgetown, National Centre for Educational Resource Development [NCERD], Milling’s name was not mentioned.

In taking the blame for this colossal blunder, Superintendent of Examination [ag], Ms Dawn Griffith, in a letter said, “The Examination Division wishes to apologise to the Ministry of Education, the Minister of Education, St. Rose’s High School student, Shanomae Milling, and her family for the omission of her results from the list of CAPE 2019 top performers presented on Wednesday, August 14, 2019.”

Griffith went on to assert that “this was a genuine error and it was not intended in any way to dilute Ms, Milling’s success. I, therefore, unreservedly apologise to the student, her family and friends.”

Added to this, the Superintendent [ag] said, “A private apology was conveyed to Ms. Milling prior, but the Examinations Division takes this opportunity as professionals to publicly apologise and we do regret any inconvenience or discomfort this may have caused to any of the parties involved. Be assured of our highest support and dedication for high standards,” Griffith continued.

Also performing outstandingly at CAPE this year is Michael Bhopaul of Queen’s College [QC] who is no stranger to this arena. Bhopaul secured eight grade one passes in Communication Studies Unit 1, Integrated Mathematics Unit 1, Applied Mathematics Unit 2, Biology Unit 2, Chemistry Unit 2, French Unit 2, Pure Mathematics Unit 2 and Physics Unit 2.

A number of other QC students were also named among the top CAPE performers this year including Leonardo Gobin who also wrote eight subjects and secured all grade one passes. His passes were in Communication Studies Unit 1, Integrated Mathematics Unit 1, Applied Mathematics 2, Biology 2, Chemistry 2, Environmental Science 2, Pure Mathematics 2 and Physics 2.

The other QC top performers this year are Diego Barnett with seven Grade One passes and two threes; Zane Ramotar and Farah Chine both with seven grade one passes; Jelena Arjune with six passes; Jeevan Dalip with six Grade Ones and one grade three passes; Fidel Da Silva with six grade ones and three grade three passes; Amisha Mohanlall with six grade one passes; Pretha Smith with six grade one passes; Jamal Thomas with six grade ones and two grade two passes and Christian Pile with six grade ones and one grade three passes.

Other outstanding performers are: Farah Chin of Marian Academy with seven grade one passes; Narindra Persaud of Saraswati Vidya Niketan [SVN] with seven grade ones and one grade three passes; Nial Beaton and Johanna Clarke both of St Stanislaus College with six grade one passes, and six grade ones and one grade two passes, respectively; Jerron Jarvis of St. Rose’s High with six grade ones, three grade threes and one grade four passes.

A total of 880 local candidates participated in the 2019 sitting of CAPE this year and, according to information released by the Education Ministry, the overall pass rate this year is 93 percent, a decrease from last year’s 93.68 overall pass rate.

However, the Ministry has noted that the results this year have shown that there was an increase in the number of candidates securing grades one to three passes.

Candidates wrote CAPE at 10 secondary schools and five private centres namely Mackenzie High School, Christianburg Secondary [Region 10]; Berbice High, New Amsterdam Secondary, Guyana Private [Region Six]; President’s College [Region Four]; SVN [Region Three]; The Bishops’ High, Queen’s College, St Joseph’s High, St. Rose’s High, St Stanislaus College, Marian Academy, Adult Education Association and Chase’s Academy [Georgetown].