“Elections will be this year” – Minister Garrido-Lowe at Skeldon outreach

“Elections will be this year according to our president. Elections will be held this year,” shouted the Minister within the Ministry of Indigenous People’s Affairs last evening at a Government outreach in Republic Square, Springlands Corriverton, Berbice.

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo was scheduled to speak at the outreach, however, he was a no-show.

In that same light, the Minister charged to the supporters to make their choice and select a leader that is respectable and not choose a leader that “is disrespectul to women”, referring to the Opppsition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo.

“Elections will be here and you need a leader of integrity, a leader who cares, an honest person, a courageous person, a visionary person to be that leader when the oil revenue come. We will have a lot of money coming into our country and we need an honest leader.

“We need a leader who cares to ensure that money is being utilized properly for our peoples benefit and to save for children’s future”, she stated.

Meanwhile, approximately 150 PPP protestors lined the public road at Springlands just a short distance from Republic Square and protested to “call elections now”.

Outreaches were held throughout Region Six with the various Minister’s speaking at the different locations.