Latest update August 17th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

“Elections will be this year” – Minister Garrido-Lowe at Skeldon outreach

Aug 17, 2019 News 0

“Elections will be this year according to our president. Elections will be held this year,” shouted the Minister within the Ministry of Indigenous People’s Affairs last evening at a Government outreach in Republic Square, Springlands Corriverton, Berbice.

Party members of APNU/AFC

PPP protestors at Skeldon

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo was scheduled to speak at the outreach, however, he was a no-show.
In that same light, the Minister charged to the supporters to make their choice and select a leader that is respectable and not choose a leader that “is disrespectul to women”, referring to the Opppsition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo.
“Elections will be here and you need a leader of integrity, a leader who cares, an honest person, a courageous person, a visionary person to be that leader when the oil revenue come. We will have a lot of money coming into our country and we need an honest leader.
“We need a leader who cares to ensure that money is being utilized properly for our peoples benefit and to save for children’s future”, she stated.
Meanwhile, approximately 150 PPP protestors lined the public road at Springlands just a short distance from Republic Square and protested to “call elections now”.
Outreaches were held throughout Region Six with the various Minister’s speaking at the different locations.

 

 

More in this category

Sports

Team Trinidad & Tobago confirmed for 1320 heat

Team Trinidad & Tobago confirmed for 1320 heat

Aug 17, 2019

Four Trinidadians, including Sheldon Bissessar and his rail car, will ship to Guyana for the Guyana Motor Racing and Sport’s Club’s (GMR&SC) International Drag Race. Dubbed 1320 heat, the...
Read More
GCA set to begin new season on August 24 – Massiah

GCA set to begin new season on August 24 –...

Aug 17, 2019

Mohamed’s Enterprise Futsal tourney Hard Knocks and NK Ballers to clash in final tonight

Mohamed’s Enterprise Futsal tourney Hard Knocks...

Aug 17, 2019

Weather causes GFF NAMLCO Linden Championship to now be a knockout affair Double Header kicks off tournament at Wisburg Secondary School Ground today

Weather causes GFF NAMLCO Linden Championship to...

Aug 17, 2019

We need to invest in our athletes – Swim Coach Mahaica

We need to invest in our athletes – Swim...

Aug 17, 2019

Bounty Paper Towel & Solo Drinks Hockey Leagues Bad weather keeps leagues restart delayed

Bounty Paper Towel & Solo Drinks Hockey...

Aug 17, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019