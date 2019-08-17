De people talking

Is now that people talking that de real news coming out. De whole story start wid some report that Haitians coming to Guyana in droves. When dem boys check dem find out is true. De Haitians was coming in by de planeloads but dem wasn’t leaving by de same planeloads.

From then is madness. People start to seh how de government bringing in Haitians to pad de list. Dem boys check and dem find de Haitians going to Brazil through Lethem. That is when things get interesting.

People start to seh how Guyana slack because it don’t have a record of people crossing its borders into odda countries. Felix ask de Brazilians fuh de figures and people seh he should get jail because he don’t know.

But is when de Brazilians release how many Chinese use to cross and how many Cubans crossing that people start to think whether some people ain’t picking pun de Haitians.

But dem boys seh de Haitians don’t even care because Guyana is just a landing point. And in any case Brazil don’t know how many Brazilians coming over to Guyana; and Suriname don’t know how many people crossing over into that country.

But wha dem know is that now is de time fuh people register to vote. Last week Granger party call on all dem young people to vote. One man go round wid a loud speaker and call on all dem youths under 80 to register.

Some of de sprightly 80-year-old people try to go and register. De rest stay home because of dem climb down de step dem can’t climb back up. Dem boys want to know wha gun happen on voting day.

Is not like de overpasses wheh de elevators start to wuk. And even that people talk about. Some seh de elevators would never wuk; now dem waiting to see how long dem gun wuk for.

And people now waiting to see when Patto gun commission all de others.

Talk half and just watch how people talking.