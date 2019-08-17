Cuban heading to Lethem stopped, charged

A Cuban national who came to Guyana to work as a cook and to explore the country, was yesterday brought before the court to answer to a charge. The court heard that the defendant overstayed the permitted time that was granted to him to be in Guyana.

Eulices Marquez Echevarria, 43, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where the charge was read to him.

With the use of an interpreter the court was able to communicate with the defendant, the charge was then read to the defendant, which stated that between July 14, 2019, and August 15, 2019, at Georgetown he failed to comply with conditions subject to a permit to stay in Guyana between June 14, 2019, and July 13, 2019.

When asked what is his plea the defendant said, “Guilty but I didn’t know I overstayed in the country.” Chief Magistrate McLennan also asked the defendant why he came to Guyana and he respond saying, “I came here to work as a cook and I also want to see the country.”

Police prosecutor Gordon Mansfield made no objections to bail being granted to the defendant.

According to information the defendant is a Cuban National who came to Guyana on June 14, 2019, at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (C.J.I.A) and he was granted one month stay in the country.

However, on August 14, 2019, the defendant was on the route to Brazil when he was stopped by the police at the Mabura checkpoint, an Immigration Officer then asked him to present his passport, upon examining the defendant’s passport it was observed that the defendant overstayed in Guyana.

Marquez was then arrested, an investigation was launched and the defendant was later charge for the offence.

“I did go to get my extension at the registry but I didn’t do it and I was on my way to Lethem, not Brazil,” Marquez told the court.

Chief Magistrate McLennan then instructed the defendant to pay a $20,000 fine or in default eight weeks in imprisonment. After paying his fine the defendant would then be taken to the nearest port of exit or serve the time.