Cop nab Berbice gang linked to spate of armed robberies

An eight-hour police operation on Thursday led to the apparent dismantling of a gang that had carried out recently several armed robberies in Berbice.

A release stated that during the intelligence-led operation by ‘B’ Division ranks, several homes in Angoy’s Avenue. New Amsterdam, were searched and six men were arrested.

Police also recovered items, including jewellery, cash and cell phones from a recent robbery that was committed on an Angoy’s Avenue housewife.

“Two of the suspects have since admitted to have robbed the housewife and they have also confessed to five other armed robberies,” police said.

Kaieteur News had reported that Rennie Juman, of Angoy’s Avenue, was badly chopped last week Saturday by two armed men who invaded the home he shared with his parents.

The intruders also beat Juman’s mother before escaping with an undisclosed sum of cash.