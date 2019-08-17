Latest update August 17th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Cop nab Berbice gang linked to spate of armed robberies

Aug 17, 2019 News 0

An eight-hour police operation on Thursday led to the apparent dismantling of a gang that had carried out recently several armed robberies in Berbice.

Some of the recovered items

A release stated that during the intelligence-led operation by ‘B’ Division ranks, several homes in Angoy’s Avenue. New Amsterdam, were searched and six men were arrested.
Police also recovered items, including jewellery, cash and cell phones from a recent robbery that was committed on an Angoy’s Avenue housewife.
“Two of the suspects have since admitted to have robbed the housewife and they have also confessed to five other armed robberies,” police said.
Kaieteur News had reported that Rennie Juman, of Angoy’s Avenue, was badly chopped last week Saturday by two armed men who invaded the home he shared with his parents.
The intruders also beat Juman’s mother before escaping with an undisclosed sum of cash.

More in this category

Sports

Team Trinidad & Tobago confirmed for 1320 heat

Team Trinidad & Tobago confirmed for 1320 heat

Aug 17, 2019

Four Trinidadians, including Sheldon Bissessar and his rail car, will ship to Guyana for the Guyana Motor Racing and Sport’s Club’s (GMR&SC) International Drag Race. Dubbed 1320 heat, the...
Read More
GCA set to begin new season on August 24 – Massiah

GCA set to begin new season on August 24 –...

Aug 17, 2019

Mohamed’s Enterprise Futsal tourney Hard Knocks and NK Ballers to clash in final tonight

Mohamed’s Enterprise Futsal tourney Hard Knocks...

Aug 17, 2019

Weather causes GFF NAMLCO Linden Championship to now be a knockout affair Double Header kicks off tournament at Wisburg Secondary School Ground today

Weather causes GFF NAMLCO Linden Championship to...

Aug 17, 2019

We need to invest in our athletes – Swim Coach Mahaica

We need to invest in our athletes – Swim...

Aug 17, 2019

Bounty Paper Towel & Solo Drinks Hockey Leagues Bad weather keeps leagues restart delayed

Bounty Paper Towel & Solo Drinks Hockey...

Aug 17, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019