Army private stabbed after barrack-room taunts

Latest update August 17th, 2019 12:59 AM
A Guyana Defence Force private remains hospitalized after being stabbed last Wednesday by another rank.
The victim, identified only as Private Fordyce, was allegedly wounded during a fracas at the army’s Camp Ayanganna base.
Kaieteur News understands that Private Fordyce and another rank were taunting each other about their sexuality when things escalated.
The other private allegedly then stabbed Fordyce to the chest and neck.
He was first hospitalized in the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
He has reportedly been transferred to another ward.
Army sources acknowledged that they are aware of the incident but despite repeated calls, its Public Relations have not released an official statement.
