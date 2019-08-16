Latest update August 16th, 2019 12:59 AM

Unemployed youth back in court for armed robbery

Aug 16, 2019

An unemployed youth returned to court on Wednesday after he was charged with allegedly robbing a woman at knifepoint.

Shiva Khadir

Shiva Khadir denied the charge which was read to him in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts by Senior Magistrate Leron Daly.
It is alleged that on August 11, last, at the Kitty Seawall, Georgetown, Khadir, while armed with a knife, robbed Joan Sealey of articles amounting to $97,000.
Khadir was represented by attorney-at-law Paul Fung-a-Fat, who told the court that his client is 20 years old, unemployed, and resides at Riverview, Ruimveldt.
Police Prosecutor Traceyann Gittens objected to bail based on the seriousness of the offence and the fact that on July 17, last, he was sentenced to community service after he agreed to pay a victim in a matter of similar nature.
The prosecution also claimed that since given the community service sentence, Khadir never did any sessions. However, Khadir’s attorney argued that his client indeed completed his sessions and this was backed-up by Khadir.
Moreover, Magistrate Daly upheld the submission made by the prosecutor and remanded Khadir to prison until September 11, where he is expected to make his next court appearance.

 

