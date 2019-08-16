Space Gym congratulate its athletes that excelled at the GABBFF Senior Championship Kids Camp starts tomorrow

Manager and Owner of Space Gym, one of Guyana’s most modern gyms, Lucas Matos has congratulated all their members who competed at the Senior National championships of the Guyana Amateur Body Building & Fitness Federation held at the National Cultural Center on Sunday last.

Emmerson Campbell headlined the Mr. Physique contest which was an all Space Gym affair as he won his fourth national title beating fierce rival Yannick Grimes who had to settle for 3rd behind Tariq Dakhil and Delroy Phillips.

The Miss Bikini contest was another all Space Gym affair between winner, Rosanna Fung and Angelica Barroncas. The Heavyweight class was won by Carlos Petterson while Fabian Roza was 2nd in the Light Middleweight category.

Meanwhile, in an effort to offer parents a positive alternative to their kids spending too much time on their smart phones, tablets or TVs, Matos informed that Space Gym would be conducting the edition of its Fitness programme for Kids between the ages of 7-16 commencing tomorrow which offers the kids a better type of fun.

Matos noted that Instructor Kris Marques who conducted the first edition is rearing and ready to go for the second at the Gym which is located at the corners of Albert and Croal Streets in the City. Sessions would be held every Saturday between 10:00 and 11:00hrs and the cost for the entire programme is $5000.