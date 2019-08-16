Latest update August 16th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Space Gym congratulate its athletes that excelled at the GABBFF Senior Championship Kids Camp starts tomorrow

Aug 16, 2019 Sports 0

Manager and Owner of Space Gym, one of Guyana’s most modern gyms, Lucas Matos has congratulated all their members who competed at the Senior National championships of the Guyana Amateur Body Building & Fitness Federation held at the National Cultural Center on Sunday last.

Some of the participants of the first edition of the Space Kids Camp taken through the paces by Instructor, Kris Marques.

Emmerson Campbell headlined the Mr. Physique contest which was an all Space Gym affair as he won his fourth national title beating fierce rival Yannick Grimes who had to settle for 3rd behind Tariq Dakhil and Delroy Phillips.
The Miss Bikini contest was another all Space Gym affair between winner, Rosanna Fung and Angelica Barroncas. The Heavyweight class was won by Carlos Petterson while Fabian Roza was 2nd in the Light Middleweight category.
Meanwhile, in an effort to offer parents a positive alternative to their kids spending too much time on their smart phones, tablets or TVs, Matos informed that Space Gym would be conducting the edition of its Fitness programme for Kids between the ages of 7-16 commencing tomorrow which offers the kids a better type of fun.
Matos noted that Instructor Kris Marques who conducted the first edition is rearing and ready to go for the second at the Gym which is located at the corners of Albert and Croal Streets in the City. Sessions would be held every Saturday between 10:00 and 11:00hrs and the cost for the entire programme is $5000.

 

More in this category

Sports

GABF to host associations’ league at CASH simultaneously

GABF to host associations’ league at CASH simultaneously

Aug 16, 2019

The rainy season has been relentless in Guyana which has affected sports including basketball and while the current champions of the Caribbean Basketball Confederation (CBC) Championship only have...
Read More
Top regional karate-kas to converge in Guyana for the 2019 Caribbean Karate Cup

Top regional karate-kas to converge in Guyana for...

Aug 16, 2019

Space Gym congratulate its athletes that excelled at the GABBFF Senior Championship Kids Camp starts tomorrow

Space Gym congratulate its athletes that excelled...

Aug 16, 2019

Winfield Braithwaite C’bean Schoolboys Boxing Tourney starts tonight at CASH We ready to rumble!

Winfield Braithwaite C’bean Schoolboys Boxing...

Aug 16, 2019

Hand-in-Hand Mutual Fire Insurance Company’s supports GBA

Hand-in-Hand Mutual Fire Insurance...

Aug 16, 2019

Crossfit 12-12-12 Throwdown Guyana to be represented by Omisi Williams, Kelon Reid and Randy Halley

Crossfit 12-12-12 Throwdown Guyana to be...

Aug 16, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019