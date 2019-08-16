Miner granted bail on two assault charges

A miner who was slapped with two assault charges was on Wednesday released on bail after he appeared in court for the offences.

Twenty-nine-year-old Ryan Cully, of Friendship, East Bank Demerara, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan where the charges were read to him. Cully denied both charges.

The first charge stated that on August 11, 2019, at Mabaruma, he unlawfully and maliciously assaulted Sherwayne Welcome.

The second charge stated that on the same day at Mabaruma Police Station, he unlawfully and maliciously assaulted Welcome, so as to cause him actual bodily harm.

Cully’s attorney told the court that his client and Welcome are not known to each other, and it was an act of self defence. He added that his client has no previous conviction.

Police prosecutor Gordon Mansfield then told the court the facts of the charge, which stated that on the day in question, Welcome and Cully were both imbibing when they had an exchange of words.

Cully then became annoyed and dealt Welcome a slap to his face. The court then heard that while at the station, Cully dealt Welcome several slaps and cuffs to his body resulting in injuries.

No objections were made for bail to be granted. Chief Magistrate McLennan granted Cully $20,000 bail on the actual bodily harm charge and self bail on the other.

Cully was instructed to make his next court appearance on August 21, at the Mabaruma Magistrate’s Court.