Latest update August 16th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Miner granted bail on two assault charges

Aug 16, 2019 News 0

A miner who was slapped with two assault charges was on Wednesday released on bail after he appeared in court for the offences.
Twenty-nine-year-old Ryan Cully, of Friendship, East Bank Demerara, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan where the charges were read to him. Cully denied both charges.
The first charge stated that on August 11, 2019, at Mabaruma, he unlawfully and maliciously assaulted Sherwayne Welcome.
The second charge stated that on the same day at Mabaruma Police Station, he unlawfully and maliciously assaulted Welcome, so as to cause him actual bodily harm.
Cully’s attorney told the court that his client and Welcome are not known to each other, and it was an act of self defence. He added that his client has no previous conviction.
Police prosecutor Gordon Mansfield then told the court the facts of the charge, which stated that on the day in question, Welcome and Cully were both imbibing when they had an exchange of words.
Cully then became annoyed and dealt Welcome a slap to his face. The court then heard that while at the station, Cully dealt Welcome several slaps and cuffs to his body resulting in injuries.
No objections were made for bail to be granted. Chief Magistrate McLennan granted Cully $20,000 bail on the actual bodily harm charge and self bail on the other.
Cully was instructed to make his next court appearance on August 21, at the Mabaruma Magistrate’s Court.

More in this category

Sports

GABF to host associations’ league at CASH simultaneously

GABF to host associations’ league at CASH simultaneously

Aug 16, 2019

The rainy season has been relentless in Guyana which has affected sports including basketball and while the current champions of the Caribbean Basketball Confederation (CBC) Championship only have...
Read More
Top regional karate-kas to converge in Guyana for the 2019 Caribbean Karate Cup

Top regional karate-kas to converge in Guyana for...

Aug 16, 2019

Space Gym congratulate its athletes that excelled at the GABBFF Senior Championship Kids Camp starts tomorrow

Space Gym congratulate its athletes that excelled...

Aug 16, 2019

Winfield Braithwaite C’bean Schoolboys Boxing Tourney starts tonight at CASH We ready to rumble!

Winfield Braithwaite C’bean Schoolboys Boxing...

Aug 16, 2019

Hand-in-Hand Mutual Fire Insurance Company’s supports GBA

Hand-in-Hand Mutual Fire Insurance...

Aug 16, 2019

Crossfit 12-12-12 Throwdown Guyana to be represented by Omisi Williams, Kelon Reid and Randy Halley

Crossfit 12-12-12 Throwdown Guyana to be...

Aug 16, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019