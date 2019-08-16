Latest update August 16th, 2019 12:59 AM

Man walks two hours to assault mother of his 11 children – Court told

The court was told on last Wednesday, a man walked two hours to reach the home of his estranged wife, who is the mother of his 11 children, and allegedly assaulted her.

Percy James

Percy James, a 41-year-old porter of Canal Bank, Port Kaituma, was brought before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
It is alleged that on May 23, last, at Canal Bank, he unlawfully and maliciously assaulted his estranged wife. He pleaded not guilty to the charge after it was read to him.
In addressing the court, the defendant stated that, “I go by the woman, but now she saying I assault she, and she live like two hours walking time away from me.”
The prosecutor of the matter had no objection to bail, however he asked that conditions should be attached to same. The magistrate then granted bail in the sum of $5,000 under the condition that James is prohibited from going to the premises of the alleged victim.
Also he was ordered to be of good behaviour pending the outcome of his matter. The matter was then adjourned to November 15, when James is expected to make his next court appearance at the Matthew’s Ridge Magistrate’s Court.

