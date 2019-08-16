Man walks two hours to assault mother of his 11 children – Court told

Latest update August 16th, 2019 12:59 AM
The court was told on last Wednesday, a man walked two hours to reach the home of his estranged wife, who is the mother of his 11 children, and allegedly assaulted her.
Percy James, a 41-year-old porter of Canal Bank, Port Kaituma, was brought before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
It is alleged that on May 23, last, at Canal Bank, he unlawfully and maliciously assaulted his estranged wife. He pleaded not guilty to the charge after it was read to him.
In addressing the court, the defendant stated that, “I go by the woman, but now she saying I assault she, and she live like two hours walking time away from me.”
The prosecutor of the matter had no objection to bail, however he asked that conditions should be attached to same. The magistrate then granted bail in the sum of $5,000 under the condition that James is prohibited from going to the premises of the alleged victim.
Also he was ordered to be of good behaviour pending the outcome of his matter. The matter was then adjourned to November 15, when James is expected to make his next court appearance at the Matthew’s Ridge Magistrate’s Court.
Aug 16, 2019The rainy season has been relentless in Guyana which has affected sports including basketball and while the current champions of the Caribbean Basketball Confederation (CBC) Championship only have...
Aug 16, 2019
Aug 16, 2019
Aug 16, 2019
Aug 16, 2019
Aug 16, 2019
We wouldn’t know where it came from, because it is expected the GECOM Chairperson and the commissioners will not divulge... more
Guyanese who have not yet applied for foreign visas should consider doing this before September 18, 2019. After this date,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The response to Haitians arriving in Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries has been lamentable at... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]