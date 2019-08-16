GABF to host associations’ league at CASH simultaneously

The rainy season has been relentless in Guyana which has affected sports including basketball and while the current champions of the Caribbean Basketball Confederation (CBC) Championship only have one indoor facility, the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF) plan to make good use of it.

The facility is the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) and the GABF will be hosting the first division leagues of each of the four member associations namely Georgetown, Berbice, Linden and Bartica. These associations have been majorly inactive due to different reasons with the weather playing a major factor according to the head of the GABF, Michael Singh.

“The Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA) had a first, second and Under-23 leagues that concluded in March last but since that nothing else has been going on with basketball,” Singh further noted.

The leagues of the respective member associations will be played simultaneously, beginning late September, early October and it will last for two months, leading into the 2019 Club Championship that is dubbed ‘Road to Mecca’.

The leagues will also see the top teams secure their places in the Road to Mecca event which was noted as one of the more lucrative club championship in the CBC in terms of prize monies. Singh expressed excitement with this upcoming event since not only fans but the executives of the GABF and coaches will have a look at all the top talents in the country at one location.