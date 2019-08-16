Latest update August 16th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GABF to host associations’ league at CASH simultaneously

Aug 16, 2019 Sports 0

The rainy season has been relentless in Guyana which has affected sports including basketball and while the current champions of the Caribbean Basketball Confederation (CBC) Championship only have one indoor facility, the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF) plan to make good use of it.

Pacesetters’ Quincy Dos Santos goes for a layup against Kobras last year at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall during last year’s GABA knockout tourney.

The facility is the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) and the GABF will be hosting the first division leagues of each of the four member associations namely Georgetown, Berbice, Linden and Bartica. These associations have been majorly inactive due to different reasons with the weather playing a major factor according to the head of the GABF, Michael Singh.
“The Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA) had a first, second and Under-23 leagues that concluded in March last but since that nothing else has been going on with basketball,” Singh further noted.
The leagues of the respective member associations will be played simultaneously, beginning late September, early October and it will last for two months, leading into the 2019 Club Championship that is dubbed ‘Road to Mecca’.
The leagues will also see the top teams secure their places in the Road to Mecca event which was noted as one of the more lucrative club championship in the CBC in terms of prize monies. Singh expressed excitement with this upcoming event since not only fans but the executives of the GABF and coaches will have a look at all the top talents in the country at one location.

More in this category

Sports

GABF to host associations’ league at CASH simultaneously

GABF to host associations’ league at CASH simultaneously

Aug 16, 2019

The rainy season has been relentless in Guyana which has affected sports including basketball and while the current champions of the Caribbean Basketball Confederation (CBC) Championship only have...
Read More
Top regional karate-kas to converge in Guyana for the 2019 Caribbean Karate Cup

Top regional karate-kas to converge in Guyana for...

Aug 16, 2019

Space Gym congratulate its athletes that excelled at the GABBFF Senior Championship Kids Camp starts tomorrow

Space Gym congratulate its athletes that excelled...

Aug 16, 2019

Winfield Braithwaite C’bean Schoolboys Boxing Tourney starts tonight at CASH We ready to rumble!

Winfield Braithwaite C’bean Schoolboys Boxing...

Aug 16, 2019

Hand-in-Hand Mutual Fire Insurance Company’s supports GBA

Hand-in-Hand Mutual Fire Insurance...

Aug 16, 2019

Crossfit 12-12-12 Throwdown Guyana to be represented by Omisi Williams, Kelon Reid and Randy Halley

Crossfit 12-12-12 Throwdown Guyana to be...

Aug 16, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019