Exposed big toe gives away gun-toting man in hiding

A gun toting man who eluded ranks of the City Constabulary yesterday was nabbed when a patrol rank saw his big toe protruding from water weeds, which he had used to conceal himself under a bridge in Hadfield Street, Georgetown.
He was arrested and taken into police custody, and ranks recovered a 9mm pistol, and fifteen rounds of ammunition in the said area that he was discovered.
Reports indicated that around 05:30 hrs yesterday, Kevin Leacock, of James Street, Albouystown, was observed by a City Constable lurking around the main entrance to the Bourda Market, acting quite suspiciously. Sources said the rank approached him, and he jumped the market gate and disappeared, after firing three shots at the approaching constable. The rank reportedly returned fire and gave chase as Leacock dashed across Regent Street and disappeared.
A patrol vehicle was summoned and ranks began a widespread hunt for the man.
After receiving a tip-off, ranks circled a bridge at Hadfield Street, where they were told that the man was seen panting for breath. Seeing footsteps on the muddy embankment, the search intensified. It was at this point that one officer noticed what appeared to be a big toe of a human protruding from under weeds that covered the water in the trench that the bridge was over. The man had placed most of his body under the bridge and concealed it with weeds, but certainly did not realise that his left big toe was fully exposed.
The man was hauled out of the water, and after arresting him, the ranks took him into custody.
Police are investigating the matter.
