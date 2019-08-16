Detective accused of placing drugs in couple’s yard… File with DPP, Commander promises immediate action once advice given

Police have completed their investigation into allegations that a ‘B’ Division rank placed marijuana on the premises of a Berbice couple.

‘B’ Division Commander Paul Langevine said yesterday that the report was handed over to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). He also promised immediate action once the DPP advises on the case.

“An investigation was held and statements were taken from everyone (involved). As soon as advice is given, the necessary action will be taken.”

The alleged victims, who are from Reliance, East Canje, had claimed that a detective constable had thrown a packet of drugs in their yard, and had then picked it up.

However, CCTV footage seen by Kaieteur News showed the detective speaking with the couple, while a uniformed rank picked up an item, which he showed the couple,

According to Commander Langevine, “We have never said that this rank (the detective) threw anything.”

The accused rank had been placed under close arrest.

In an interview with reports, the detective insisted that he had not planted any illegal substance on the premises of Maria and Prem Pardesi.

He also stated that he had visited the home to uplift documents from the Pardesis connected to a case involving an ex-employee of business couple. The former employee was accused of theft.

The detective, who has reportedly tendered his resignation, was adamant that he is being framed. The rank had alleged he was thrown in the Tactical Services Unit (TSU) lock-ups. However, he claimed he was not questioned, nor was a confrontation held with his accusers.