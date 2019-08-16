De longest rope always got a end

Fuh years people was going into de mining areas and doing their own thing. When some officials see de lawlessness, de lawless people simply let loose couple dollars and all of a sudden everything was alright. People use to complain but nutten never use to happen.

But old people got a saying dat de longest rope got an end. Guyana get a new environmental protection agency and dem boys hear when de new boss man seh is time de lawlessness stop.

Dem boys check and find 381 people had mining permit and none of dem was paying anything. All of dem feel dat wid election round de corner nobody would worry wid dem. Dem forget dat some people don’t care nutten bout elections.

De clamp come down and of de 381 bent miners 332 of dem get straight. When dem boys watch dem, nobody would ever know dem was among de corrupt people.

Is de same thing happen when Soulja Bai send Sharma to clean up de airport mess. Fuh years people talking bout de wuk dat was going on at de airport. De fuss heavy rain mek de new airport leak.

Was de same Sharma dat clean up de mess at de Marriott after Jagdeo lef. Guyana didn’t know who own de hotel. Sharma mek Guyana find out a li’l bit.

Now he got de airport. Dem boys seh he got to be Cevons and Puran in one. Dem is de big garbage cleaner in de country. Sharma bigger than dem. De next thing Soulja Bai gon do is put Sharma to clean up dem Ministers. And nuff of dem want polishing.

But some people can’t tek polishing, no matter how hard people try. A man from Albouystown get a gun. Dat mek him de baddest man around. He didn’t bargain fuh a City Constable who also had a gun.

De man run and jump in a trench and hide under some waterweed. De mistake he mek was to have a big toe dat he couldn’t hide. Is de big toe give him away.

Now dem boys seh if you got a big toe and you want to hide, wear socks.

Talk half and watch how Sharma straightening out illegality.