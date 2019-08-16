Crime Chief promises thorough probe into Presidential guard’s death – PM scheduled for today

Acting Crime Chief Michael Kingston has promised a thorough investigation into the death of Presidential Guard Winston Cooper, who passed away on Wednesday, several weeks after he was found injured and unconscious on Mandela Avenue.

Superintendent Kingston made this promise yesterday when he and other senior officers offered condolences to Mrs. Loraine Peters, the mother of the dead presidential guard, at her East Ruimveldt residence.

The Crime Chief was accompanied by Traffic Chief Linden Isles; Traffic Officer ‘A’ Division, Superintendent Dennis Stephens and Divisional Detective Officer ‘A’ Division, Assistant Superintendent Chabbinauth Singh.

President David Granger had also visited the family on Wednesday, while ordering an investigation into Cooper’s demise.

Police Constable 2045 Cooper, 32, was found unconscious outside the National Gymnasium by Guyana Fire Service ranks at about 5:30 am on July 1. He was rushed to the Georgetown Hospital. Cooper remained hospitalised for some time before being sent home.

According to an aunt, he was showing signs of improvement until Wednesday, when he began to gasp for breath. He then became motionless and was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

A post mortem examination is scheduled for today.