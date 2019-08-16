Computerisation of City Hall; wifi hotspots for Georgetown under discussion

City Mayor Ubraj Narine and a contingent from the Mayor and City Council met with Public Telecommunications Minister, Cathy Hughes on Wednesday to discuss broad areas of collaboration.

According to the Ministry, Floyd Levi, Head of the National Data Management Authority (NDMA), which encompasses Network Management and the eGovernment Unit, participated in the discussions about a range of issues including computerising City Hall’s operations, establishing internet hotspots around the city, and providing assistance for the City Constabulary to participate in the Citizen Security Strengthening Programme.

The Safe City, Smart City initiative is a component of the National Broadband Expansion Project that is being executed under the auspices of the Public Telecommunications Ministry. The Citizenship Strengthening and Security Programme comes under the portfolio of the Public Security Ministry.

ICT technicians and Engineers at the M&CC and the NDMA have already begun preliminary works on the M&CC projects.