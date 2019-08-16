541 house lots distributed in five regions in first half of 2019 – 459 more to be allocated in second half

Latest update August 16th, 2019 12:59 AM

Addressing the backlog of housing applications, the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) in the first half of 2019 distributed 541 house lots. The house lots were distributed in Regions 2, 3, 4, 5 and 9, which represents 54.1% of the target number for 2019.

Model homes at the Perseverance Housing Scheme, East Bank of Demerara.

This was revealed in the 2019 Ministry of Finance’s Half-Year Report for CH&PA.
House lots were allocated at Onderneeming, Onderneeming- Phase Two, Onderneeming – Phase Three, Recht Door Zee, Zeelugt – Phase One, Eccles, Providence Gardens, Section C Block X Golden Grove, Section A Block X Great Diamond, Mon Repos, Lowlands, Enmore , Experiment, Plot B Herstelling, Perseverance, Prospect, Providence (115), Parcel 123 Providence, Culvert City and Tabatinga.
Another 459 lots are expected to be allocated in the second half of 2019. The CH&PA is also slated to develop 4,000 new house lots in 12 areas for $700M. Distribution of those lots will begin in 2020.
CH&PA intends to develop house lots in Mabaruma, Meter-Meer-Zorg Vigilance, Annandale, Mon Repos 2, Foulis, Hope/Experiment, Ordnance, Fortlands, Cummings Lodge, Kwakwani, Amelia’s Ward and Bur-Jag.
The 2019 National Budget saw $300.7B allocated to the Ministry of Communities. Among the priority areas catered for were the core sectors of Water and Sanitation and Housing. In particular, with a focus on increased access to affordable housing units and increased occupancy. (DPI)

 

