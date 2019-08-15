Winfield Braithwaite Caribbean Schoolboys tourney team profiles

The Winfield Braithwaite Caribbean Schoolboys and Juniors Boxing Tournament will be staged from tomorrow August 16 to Sunday 18 at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH).

Three-times defending Champions Guyana will hope to maintain that dominance and today we present the personnel that will hope to keep the Golden Arrowhead proudly flying at these championships.

Isaiah Moore (born Jan 17, 2001) age 18

Boxing Style: South Paw

Division: Youth Flyweight

Gym: Forgotten Youth Foundation (FYF)

School: Charlestown Sec (wrote CXC)

Nat debut: 2016 –C’bean Dev C/Ships in B’dos

Fights: 30, one loss (on disqualification), 19 KOs

Isaiah is the son of retired Professional Boxer Leon ‘Hurry up’ Moore who is now a Coach at the famous Gleason’s Boxing Gym in Brooklyn, New York and the brother of Thierry Moore who is making his debut for Guyana in this tournament.

The talented Isaiah is Captain of team Guyana and in age and fights, will be one of the most experienced Boxers in this tournament and a lot will be expected of him on home soil.

Emmanuel Pompey (born Dec 13, 2002) age 16

Boxing Style: Orthodox

Division: Middleweight

Gym: Young Achievers (YA)

School: New Campbellville Sec

Nat Debut: 2018 in Guyana

Fights: 12, 5 wins, 7 losses

Emmanuel is one of the Boxers who is expected to make an impact in his second year is this tournament and the Coaches will want to see if he has matured and improved from last year.

Thierry Moore (born Aug 1, 2006) age 13

Boxing Style: Both

Division: Junior Schoolboys-Pin weight

Gym: FYF

School: Charlestown Sec

Nat debut: This tournament

The baby of the Team, Boxing runs in his blood since his Father is a former Professional Boxing Champion and his elder sibling is the Captain of this team. This will be learning experience for him as he represents the Golden Arrow Head for the first time.

Mark Crawford (Born Dec 15, 2002) age 16

Boxing Style: Orthodox

Division: Juniors Lightweight

Gym: FYF

School: West Demerara Sec

Nat Debut: 2018 in Guyana

Fights: 3, 1 win, 2 losses

Mark understands the importance of balancing education with sports and is awaiting his CXC results. He has the experience of Boxing at this level last year when both of his losses were at the hands of the same opponent.

Richard Howard (born Jan 29,2002) age 17

Boxing Style: Orthodox

Division: 52kg

Gym: FYF

School

Nat debut: 2017 in Guyana

Fights: 3, 3 wins, 2 KOs

Richard is one of the Boxers has fought at this level and is fast building a reputation as a power puncher and could be aiming for more Knock-outs in this tournament.

Travis Inverary (Born May 12, 2004) age 15

Boxing Style: Southpaw

Division: 57kg

Gym: FYF

School: Ascension Sec

Nat debut: This Tournament

Travis will be keen to give a good account of himself in his first year at this level

Malachi Jones (Born Dec 13, 2004) age 14

Boxing Style: Southpaw

Division: 53kg

Gym: FYF

School: Dolphin Sec

Nat debut: This tournament

While he is yet to fight officially for his Country, Malachi is one of the Boxers returning from last year’s team. With no opponent in his division available he fought in an Execibition bout and should know what to expect when he steps into the ring this time.

Jaqwan Milo (Born Sept 22, 2004) age 14

Boxing Style: Southpaw

Division: Welterweight

Gym: FYF

School: West Ruimveldt Sec (formerly David Rose Sec)

Nat debut: This tournament

Sean Graham (Born Feb 4, 2006) age 13

Division: Schoolboys

Gym: FYF

School: East Ruimveldt Sec

Nat debut: This tournament

Dwayne Castello (Born Nov 18, 2004) age 14

Boxing Style: Southpaw

Division: 46kg

Gym: FYF

School: Ascension Sec

Nat debut: This tournament

Alex Butcher (Born Jan 2, 2002) age 16

Boxing Style: Both

Division: Lightweight

Gym: YA

School: Sophia Training Centre

Nat debut: This tournament

Fitz Haywood (Born Jun 8, 2001) age 18

Boxing style: Southpaw

Division: 67kg

Gym: FYF

School: South Ruimveldt sec

Nat debut: This tournament

Fitz wrote CXC exams this year and awaiting his results

Jevon McKenzie (Born Jan 23, 2002) age 17

Boxing Style: Orthodox

Division: 64kg

Gym: YA

School: East Ruimveldt Sec

Nat debut: This tournament

Shurlon Stephen (Born Aug 15, 2003) 16

Boxing Style: Both

Division: 63kg

Gym: YA

School: South Ruimveldt

Nat Debut: This Tournament

Royan Benjamin (Born Sept 3, 2004) age 14

Boxing Style: Southpaw

Division: Featherweight

Gym: FYF

School: West Ruimveldt

Nat debut: This tournament

Alisha Jackman (Born Nov 15, 2004) age14

Boxing Style: Southpaw

Division: Female 60kg

Gym: FYF

School: St Mary’s sec

Nat debut: 2018 in Guyana

Fights: 2, 2 wins

At just 14, Alisha is one of better young female Boxers in Guyana and is the younger sister of Abiola Jackman who is the other female Boxer in Team Guyana.

If handled in the proper way Alisha has the talent to follow the in the footsteps of the likes top Guyanese female pugilists like Gwendolyn O’Neil, Shondell Alfred and Margret ‘Chico’ Walcott

Abiola Jackman (Born Nov 26, 2002) age 16

Boxing Style: Southpaw

Division: Female Junior Welterweight

Gym: FYF

School: Business School

Nat debut: 2018 in Guyana

Fights: 1, 1 win

Sebert Blake (Born Dec 5, 1973) age 46

Position: Head Coach

Gym: FYF

As a Boxer Coach Blake won a Bronze Medal at the 1997 Pan American Games in Columbia and first got involved in Coaching in 2001.

He was Head Coach of the National to the then Caribbean Development Boxing Championships in 2015 in Barbados when Guyana returned home with 10 Gold and a Silver Medal. This remains Guyana’s best showing in an overseas Boxing Tournament.

Lennox Daniels (Born Jan 28, 1959) age 60

Position: Manager

A National Intermediate Boxing Champion, Lennox got into Coaching at early age and made his debut as National Junior Coach in 1988 at the Junior Carifta Games in Jamaica.

Clive Atwell (Born Nov 11, 1988) age 30

Position: Assistant Coach

If Clive lived in an ideal World, he would still be fighting but that phase of his career endedat the Giftland Mall on October 24, 2015 during the ninth round of his WBC FECARBOX Lightweight title fight against fellow Guyanese Dexter Gonzales when he fainted and had to do two Brain Surgeries.

At that time Clive held the National Featherweight and Lightweight Titles and WBC CABOFE Super Lightweight and Featherweight crowns.

A Preacher from the Village of Agricola, Clive made the transformation to coaching and this tournament will be his first with a National Team although he already has two wins as Coach, in Dominica, where he once lived, and in T&T.