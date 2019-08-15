Winfield Braithwaite Caribbean Schoolboys tourney team profiles

Latest update August 15th, 2019 12:59 AM
The Winfield Braithwaite Caribbean Schoolboys and Juniors Boxing Tournament will be staged from tomorrow August 16 to Sunday 18 at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH).
Three-times defending Champions Guyana will hope to maintain that dominance and today we present the personnel that will hope to keep the Golden Arrowhead proudly flying at these championships.
Isaiah Moore (born Jan 17, 2001) age 18
Boxing Style: South Paw
Division: Youth Flyweight
Gym: Forgotten Youth Foundation (FYF)
School: Charlestown Sec (wrote CXC)
Nat debut: 2016 –C’bean Dev C/Ships in B’dos
Fights: 30, one loss (on disqualification), 19 KOs
Isaiah is the son of retired Professional Boxer Leon ‘Hurry up’ Moore who is now a Coach at the famous Gleason’s Boxing Gym in Brooklyn, New York and the brother of Thierry Moore who is making his debut for Guyana in this tournament.
The talented Isaiah is Captain of team Guyana and in age and fights, will be one of the most experienced Boxers in this tournament and a lot will be expected of him on home soil.
Emmanuel Pompey (born Dec 13, 2002) age 16
Boxing Style: Orthodox
Division: Middleweight
Gym: Young Achievers (YA)
School: New Campbellville Sec
Nat Debut: 2018 in Guyana
Fights: 12, 5 wins, 7 losses
Emmanuel is one of the Boxers who is expected to make an impact in his second year is this tournament and the Coaches will want to see if he has matured and improved from last year.
Thierry Moore (born Aug 1, 2006) age 13
Boxing Style: Both
Division: Junior Schoolboys-Pin weight
Gym: FYF
School: Charlestown Sec
Nat debut: This tournament
The baby of the Team, Boxing runs in his blood since his Father is a former Professional Boxing Champion and his elder sibling is the Captain of this team. This will be learning experience for him as he represents the Golden Arrow Head for the first time.
Mark Crawford (Born Dec 15, 2002) age 16
Boxing Style: Orthodox
Division: Juniors Lightweight
Gym: FYF
School: West Demerara Sec
Nat Debut: 2018 in Guyana
Fights: 3, 1 win, 2 losses
Mark understands the importance of balancing education with sports and is awaiting his CXC results. He has the experience of Boxing at this level last year when both of his losses were at the hands of the same opponent.
Richard Howard (born Jan 29,2002) age 17
Boxing Style: Orthodox
Division: 52kg
Gym: FYF
School
Nat debut: 2017 in Guyana
Fights: 3, 3 wins, 2 KOs
Richard is one of the Boxers has fought at this level and is fast building a reputation as a power puncher and could be aiming for more Knock-outs in this tournament.
Travis Inverary (Born May 12, 2004) age 15
Boxing Style: Southpaw
Division: 57kg
Gym: FYF
School: Ascension Sec
Nat debut: This Tournament
Travis will be keen to give a good account of himself in his first year at this level
Malachi Jones (Born Dec 13, 2004) age 14
Boxing Style: Southpaw
Division: 53kg
Gym: FYF
School: Dolphin Sec
Nat debut: This tournament
While he is yet to fight officially for his Country, Malachi is one of the Boxers returning from last year’s team. With no opponent in his division available he fought in an Execibition bout and should know what to expect when he steps into the ring this time.
Jaqwan Milo (Born Sept 22, 2004) age 14
Boxing Style: Southpaw
Division: Welterweight
Gym: FYF
School: West Ruimveldt Sec (formerly David Rose Sec)
Nat debut: This tournament
Sean Graham (Born Feb 4, 2006) age 13
Division: Schoolboys
Gym: FYF
School: East Ruimveldt Sec
Nat debut: This tournament
Dwayne Castello (Born Nov 18, 2004) age 14
Boxing Style: Southpaw
Division: 46kg
Gym: FYF
School: Ascension Sec
Nat debut: This tournament
Alex Butcher (Born Jan 2, 2002) age 16
Boxing Style: Both
Division: Lightweight
Gym: YA
School: Sophia Training Centre
Nat debut: This tournament
Fitz Haywood (Born Jun 8, 2001) age 18
Boxing style: Southpaw
Division: 67kg
Gym: FYF
School: South Ruimveldt sec
Nat debut: This tournament
Fitz wrote CXC exams this year and awaiting his results
Jevon McKenzie (Born Jan 23, 2002) age 17
Boxing Style: Orthodox
Division: 64kg
Gym: YA
School: East Ruimveldt Sec
Nat debut: This tournament
Shurlon Stephen (Born Aug 15, 2003) 16
Boxing Style: Both
Division: 63kg
Gym: YA
School: South Ruimveldt
Nat Debut: This Tournament
Royan Benjamin (Born Sept 3, 2004) age 14
Boxing Style: Southpaw
Division: Featherweight
Gym: FYF
School: West Ruimveldt
Nat debut: This tournament
Alisha Jackman (Born Nov 15, 2004) age14
Boxing Style: Southpaw
Division: Female 60kg
Gym: FYF
School: St Mary’s sec
Nat debut: 2018 in Guyana
Fights: 2, 2 wins
At just 14, Alisha is one of better young female Boxers in Guyana and is the younger sister of Abiola Jackman who is the other female Boxer in Team Guyana.
If handled in the proper way Alisha has the talent to follow the in the footsteps of the likes top Guyanese female pugilists like Gwendolyn O’Neil, Shondell Alfred and Margret ‘Chico’ Walcott
Abiola Jackman (Born Nov 26, 2002) age 16
Boxing Style: Southpaw
Division: Female Junior Welterweight
Gym: FYF
School: Business School
Nat debut: 2018 in Guyana
Fights: 1, 1 win
Sebert Blake (Born Dec 5, 1973) age 46
Position: Head Coach
Gym: FYF
As a Boxer Coach Blake won a Bronze Medal at the 1997 Pan American Games in Columbia and first got involved in Coaching in 2001.
He was Head Coach of the National to the then Caribbean Development Boxing Championships in 2015 in Barbados when Guyana returned home with 10 Gold and a Silver Medal. This remains Guyana’s best showing in an overseas Boxing Tournament.
Lennox Daniels (Born Jan 28, 1959) age 60
Position: Manager
A National Intermediate Boxing Champion, Lennox got into Coaching at early age and made his debut as National Junior Coach in 1988 at the Junior Carifta Games in Jamaica.
Clive Atwell (Born Nov 11, 1988) age 30
Position: Assistant Coach
If Clive lived in an ideal World, he would still be fighting but that phase of his career endedat the Giftland Mall on October 24, 2015 during the ninth round of his WBC FECARBOX Lightweight title fight against fellow Guyanese Dexter Gonzales when he fainted and had to do two Brain Surgeries.
At that time Clive held the National Featherweight and Lightweight Titles and WBC CABOFE Super Lightweight and Featherweight crowns.
A Preacher from the Village of Agricola, Clive made the transformation to coaching and this tournament will be his first with a National Team although he already has two wins as Coach, in Dominica, where he once lived, and in T&T.
Aug 15, 2019By Sean Devers After no tournament was held last year Guyana is set to host the 26th Senior Caribbean Squash Champions from August 14-24 at the Georgetown Club and the National Racquet Centre with...
Aug 15, 2019
Aug 15, 2019
Aug 15, 2019
Aug 15, 2019
Aug 15, 2019
We have gone back to square one. Once a judge gives a decision on any aspect of the no-confidence vote (NCV), words that... more
The ruling yesterday by the Chief Justice that persons who are already registered cannot be deregistered by virtue of them... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The response to Haitians arriving in Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries has been lamentable at... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]