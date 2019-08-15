Two construction workers charged for stealing $860,000 in articles

Two men who are employed with the Ministry of Public Infrastructure as construction workers were yesterday remanded to prison after they appeared in court to answer to a joint break and enter charge.

Dexter Forde, 25, and Alfren Singh, 28, both of West Ruimveldt, Georgetown, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly where the charge was read to them.

The charge stated that between August 10, 2019, and August 11, 2019, they broke and entered the dwelling house of Natasha David and stole a flat screen television valued at $269,000, three bottles of rum valued at $50,000, and a total of $541,000 in jewellery.

Forde and Singh pleaded not guilty to the charge that was read to them, Attorney-at-law Paul Fung-a-fat represented both of the defendants who made application for his clients to be released on a reasonable amount of bail, citing that one of his clients was never charged before.

Police prosecutor, Traceyann Gittens, made objections to bail being granted to both defendants because they were both caught on the CCTV camera which the virtual complainant have installed on her home.

Prosecutor Gittens further mentioned that on the day in question about 22:30 hrs the virtual complainant secured her place and then went to bed. Around 5:00hrs the next day the virtual complainant heard loud noises in the house. When she went into her living room she noticed her house was ransacked.

A report was then made to the police and an investigation was launched leading to the arrest of Forde and Singh, who were later, charged for the offence.

Senior Magistrate Daly denied attorney Fung-a-fat’s bail application after it was made clear to the court by the prosecutor that Forde have a pending matter before another court and he was released on $80,000, bail for robbery under arms.

Both defendants are expected to make their next court appearance on September 11, 2019.