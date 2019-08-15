Snr C’bean Squash C/ships to start Sunday in Guyana Men and Women to defend team titles

By Sean Devers

After no tournament was held last year Guyana is set to host the 26th Senior Caribbean Squash Champions from August 14-24 at the Georgetown Club and the National Racquet Centre with games commencing each day at 09:00hrs.

This is the first time since 2013 that Guyana, defending Champions in both Men and Women after winning the 2017 Championships in St Vincent, will host this Event.

Present at the tournament launch yesterday afternoon at the GT Club on Camp Street, were President of the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) K. Juman Yassin, President of the Guyana Squash Association (GSA) David Fernandes and representatives of the main Sponsors ExxonMobil Deedra Moe, the senior Director Public & Government Affairs and Digicel’s Communications Manager Vidya Bajlall-Sanichara.

Yesterday’s Event was Chaired by Tiffany Solomon and the long serving GOA Head said the GOA has always been supportive of Squash and was happy to contribute towards making these Championships a success.

Yassin recognised the presence Regan Pollard and Nicolette Fernandes and told the gathering of his memories in tournaments in which he saw them play.

Sanichara said Digicel plays a big role in youth development in all of its 32 Markets in the Region and wished the team well.

The GSA President noted that this Tournament is a fantastic collaboration between the Business Community, NGOs, Sleep Inn Hotel where all the teams will be accommodated, the Government and everyone else.

“There is still a lot of work to be done but we are all confident of being a successful host. It’s hard since the Business entities can become overburdened and we hope that at some time Government can contribute more to National sporting events,” Fernandes added.

The Men’s team will be led by Jason Ray Khalil, while Nicolette Fernandes is the Women’s Captain.

The Veterans teams (0-40 Male & Female), O-50 (Male & Female) and O-60 (Male) have not yet been confirmed but the Men’s and Women’s team were announced.

Men: Jason Ray Khalil (Capt), Nyron Joseph, Richard Chin, Kristian Jeffery, Shomari Wilshire and Deje Dias.

The Women team is Captain by Nicolette Fernandes and includes Mary Fung-a-Fat, Ashley Khalil and Taylor Fernandes who represented Guyana in the recently concluded Pan American Games in Peru. The other two members of the Women’s team are Larissa Wilshire and Ashley DeGroot.