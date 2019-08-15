Queen ’s College dominates CAPE

The nation’s public schools again dominated the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations (CAPE) examinations, with 13 of the 15 students from these institutions securing the country’s top spots.

The top four students this year all attended Queen’s College. Michael Bhopaul and Leonardo tied for the top spot, securing grade one passes in eight units, while Diego Barnett gained seven grade ones and two grade two passes in nine units, and Zane Ramotar seven grade ones in seven units.

This year saw 880 candidates with 4223 subject entries compared to last year’s 923 candidates with 4224 subject entries. Clearly students undertook more subjects and they also maintained a high pass rate, this year’s being 93 percent compared to last year’s 93.68 percent.

The candidates were offered units in 33 subject areas and Guyana offered 61 units at the exam. There were double and single unit subjects and they are as follows: The single unit subjects were Caribbean Studies, Communication Studies and Integrated Mathematics.

The double units offered were Accounting, Agricultural Science, Applied Mathematics, Biology, Building and Mechanical Engineering Drawing (Building), Chemistry, Computer Science, Digital Media, Economics, Entrepreneurship, Environmental Science, Food and Nutrition, Geography, History, Information Technology, Law, Literatures in English, Management of Business, Physical Education and Sport, Physics, Pure Mathematics, Sociology, Spanish, Tourism, Performing Arts and Green Engineering.

Candidates are graded on a seven point scale with grades one to five, meaning that they have attained acceptable standards for matriculation purposes. In 31 units there were 100 percent passes, those being from grades one to five and 30 units saw a 75 percent pass rate or higher with a grades one to five passes.

The entries received this year were from ten school centres and the Bishops’ High, Mackenzie High, New Amsterdam Secondary and St. Joseph’s High recorded increases in their passes. While Bishops’ moved from 97.83 percent to 98.44 percent, the three others had fewer candidates and subject entries this year. From the private schools 104 candidates had 445 subject entries and their overall performance can be deemed satisfactory. A total of 31 units saw 100 percent passes; 23 were in the 90 percent range, four in the 80 percent range and the remaining three were in the 60-79 percent range.

The Christainburg/Wismar Secondary School offered four units at the (CAPE) for the very first time this year and saw a 92 percent pass rate. There were 25 subject entries and a gender percentage of 44 percent males and 66percent females.

Minister of Education Nicolette Henry thanked the teachers for their hard work and the continued effort they put into the education system, while noting that even though this year’s pass percentage was the highest ever, there was still some way to go and work to be done.